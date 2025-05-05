Is Kartik Aaryan teaming up with Varun Dhawan for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2? Here's the inside scoop | Exclusive

Buzz has been picking up around a possible sequel to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the David Dhawan comedy from 2004 that starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. The sequel - tentatively titled Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 - was reported to star Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals if he charges ₹50 crore per film: ‘Nobody writes about others but all write about me’) Kartik Aryan was reported to be starring in a Mujhse Shaadi Karogi sequel.

Is Kartik Aaryan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?

Earlier this week, Pinkvilla reported that Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan are in talks to star in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, whose company had made the first part as well. The report stated that an official announcement is yet to be made.

However, the rumours are not accurate. An industry source tells HT, “The rumours of Kartik being in talks for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 are untrue. The actor is currently busy with filming his current project and has a few more in the pipeline that he wants to wrap up first.” Kartik has been in the North East all April and May filming Anurag Basu's untitled film with Sreeleela. Several clips from the region with Kartik in his look from the film have been shared on social media.

Talking about the unlikelihood of Kartik doing Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the source adds, “Kartik is currently focused on solo-led films because he believes that’s the path best aligned with his growth and the space he’s carved for himself. It’s not about avoiding ensemble or multi-hero projects—it’s about the confidence he has in his vision. He’s among the most intelligent actors today, and his choices reflect that.”

Kartik Aaryan's recent and upcoming films

Kartik has not acted in a multi-hero film since 2018, when he appeared in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Sunny Singh. So, there may be some truth to the claims about his film choices. The actor has seen box office success with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise since, with the two parts he appeared in collectively grossing over ₹600 crore worldwide.

Apart from the Anurag Basu film, Kartik also has Karan Johar's fantasy film, Naagzilla, in the pipeline. He is also starring in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and again produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The two films are slated for release in 2026.