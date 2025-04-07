Menu Explore
Kartik Aaryan reveals if he charges 50 crore per film: ‘Nobody writes about others but all write about me’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 07, 2025 02:19 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announced in 2024 about their new film. Several reports then emerged saying that Kartik charged ₹50 crore for the film.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has responded to a question about whether he charges 50 crore for one film. Speaking to Filmfare, he also talked about his PR and not having anybody "spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry." (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan interacts with Buddhist monks in Darjeeling, calls it 'annual baba conference'. See pics)

Kartik Aaryan spoke about his fees in a new interview.
Kartik Aaryan spoke about his fees in a new interview.

What Kartik said about his fees

When asked if he charges 50 crore for a film, Kartik said, "Am I the only actor who has received such a price? Nobody writes about others. Everyone writes about me…."

Kartik doesn't have anyone to spread ‘positivity ’ about him

He was asked if his PR isn't connected with such stories. He said, "The thing is, I don’t have a spokesperson. I don’t have a family here. I don’t have my uncle, or my dad or my sister or my girlfriend spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry. This news is coming from somewhere else. It’s not necessary that this is needed. I don’t need this to prove anything. There are some who get irked by the fact that people make it on their own. And they try to make stories about that person a lot more."

Kartik's upcoming films

Last year in December, Kartik and filmmaker Karan Johar announced that they were working on an upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Several reports then emerged that Kartik charged 50 crore for the film.

The film, helmed by Sameer Vidwans, is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

Kartik is currently busy shooting for his new film with Sreeleela. The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. The details of the film are still under wraps.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
