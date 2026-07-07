Alpha worldwide box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film outpaces Raazi despite Monday drop, earns ₹63 cr

Alpha worldwide box office collection: The all-important Monday test arrived for YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha quite strongly. The film had battled a lukewarm buzz to start strong and built a good base over its first weekend. But on Monday, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer suffered its first big drop in collections both in India and overseas. However, the good news for the makers is that it is still outpacing the collections of Raazi, Alia’s most successful spy thriller. Alpha worldwide box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in this spy thriller.

Alpha box office update Alpha released across 9000 screens in India on Friday, after grossing over ₹6 crore in advance bookings for day 1. The film earned ₹9.25 crore net domestically on its opening day, leading to a ₹34 crore opening weekend. But this was followed by the sharp drop on Monday. On its fourth day, Alpha faced a huge 70% dip in its collections in India, collecting just ₹3.85 crore net domestically. After four days, the film’s domestic haul now stands at ₹37.85 crore net ( ₹45.34 crore gross). The film now has the unenviable task of sustaining its earnings during the week. Earlier, it seemed that it could sail through all of July, but with this arrested momentum, it is now likely that Dhamaal 4 (releasing July 10) and Hollywood film The Odyssey (releasing July 17) will hurt the film further.

Overseas, Alpha has fared better than in India, but there too, the film saw a drastic drop in collections on Monday. So far, after four days, the film has earned just over $2.1 million in the overseas territories, taking its worldwide gross to ₹63.64 crore.

Alpha outpacing Raazi The solid opening of Alpha gave Alia Bhatt some respite, who had seen a dismal outing the last time a film led by her was released in theatres. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, earned praise for its content but was a box-office bomb, grossing only ₹55 crore worldwide.

Despite the drop on Monday, Alpha continues to outpace the successful spy thriller Alia led - Raazi. The 2018 film had earned ₹50 crore worldwide in its first four days. However, it did better on just Monday, earning more than twice what Alpha managed. Alpha has now fallen behind Gangubai Kathiawadi, however. The highest-grossing film led by Alia had earned over ₹75 crore worldwide in its first four days, including a very strong ₹8 crore net on its first Monday. The Monday drop should be concerning for Alpha, as it needs to reach ₹150 crore worldwide just to break even. Whether that can happen completely depends on how the film fares over the remainder of the week.