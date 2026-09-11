Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film collects 2 crore on opening day

Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Priyadarshan’s Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, titled Haiwaan, was released in theatres this Friday. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in 2025. Here’s how Haiwaan performed on its opening day.

Haiwaan box office collection

Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar play the leads in Priyadarshan's film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected ₹2.58 crore net in India on its opening day. The film had an occupancy of 11% from 7224 shows. It showed over 12% occupancy during the afternoon and evening shows. The film faced competition from Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres last week. It remains to be seen how Haiwaan fares during the upcoming weekend.

Priyadarshan on remaking Oppam into Haiwaan

Talking to ANI before Haiwaan’s release, Priyadarshan spoke about remaking Oppam. He said, “No, I don't want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand,” when asked about the differences in both stories. He also spoke about casting Akshay as the villain after collaborating with him for comedic films and said, “That's the difference, because every film should not look the same. So I thought I could use Akshay Kumar in a different way. So this is one opportunity I got, and I decided, okay, let me work with him in a different role.”

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About Haiwaan

{{^usCountry}} Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. A remake of the director’s own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal and Samuthirakani, Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Mohanlal played a cameo in the film with songs by Pritam and a score by Ronnie Raphael. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. A remake of the director’s own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal and Samuthirakani, Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Mohanlal played a cameo in the film with songs by Pritam and a score by Ronnie Raphael. {{/usCountry}}

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This marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after years. They previously collaborated on Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), Aarzoo (1999) and Tashan (2008).

HT’s review of Haiwaan reads, “Haiwaan is a thriller that promises more than it delivers. The premise is strong, and the climax finally brings the tension that the film has been searching for. But getting there is a long journey. The writing is inconsistent, and too many plot points require the audience to overlook basic questions of logic. The songs further disrupt the film’s rhythm rather than enhancing it. There are flashes of a gripping thriller buried within Haiwaan, particularly in its final hour, but they are not enough. What could have been a taut thriller instead becomes an uneven watch.”