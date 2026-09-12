Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film crosses 5 crore so far

Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunited on screen after Tashan with Haiwaan. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. The film reunites Akshay and Saif after 17 years, following their other collaborations such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat among others.

Haiwaan box office update

Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Haiwaan shoot. (Photo: Instagram)

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Haiwaan collected ₹3 crore on its opening day. It showed around 5% occupancy in the morning, over 12% occupancy during the afternoon and evening shows, and over 18% at night. The film faced competition from Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres last week.

As per the update from Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected ₹2.11 crore on its second day, which was not a growth from its previous day's haul. On Saturday, Haiwaan had an overall 12.77% occupancy, with the highest during the evening at 16%. Mirzapur The Movie, now in its in its second week, has managed to outperform Haiwaan. The total India collection of Haiwaan after two days stands at ₹5.11 crore.

About Haiwaan

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{{^usCountry}} Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan as a blind man and Akshay Kumar as a killer. The psychological thriller also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Boman has worked with the filmmaker before, but he says being directed by him in a thriller changed his understanding of the man’s craft. “I have worked with him on two films. Now, when I watch his films, I see the camera work and cuts, and I realise he doesn’t like the camera or audience to settle down. He gets bored himself so he doesn’t let the audience get bored. Now, I am beginning to understand his methodology. His filmmaking, blocking and staging are unique, very kinetic,” says the actor in an interview with HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan as a blind man and Akshay Kumar as a killer. The psychological thriller also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Boman has worked with the filmmaker before, but he says being directed by him in a thriller changed his understanding of the man’s craft. “I have worked with him on two films. Now, when I watch his films, I see the camera work and cuts, and I realise he doesn’t like the camera or audience to settle down. He gets bored himself so he doesn’t let the audience get bored. Now, I am beginning to understand his methodology. His filmmaking, blocking and staging are unique, very kinetic,” says the actor in an interview with HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, and Jisshu Sengupta, while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. It also marks the final screen appearance of the late Asrani.