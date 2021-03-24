Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Hakuna Matata': Sara Ali Khan is clearly in no mood to worry, see her latest beach pics
'Hakuna Matata': Sara Ali Khan is clearly in no mood to worry, see her latest beach pics

Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures, perhaps from a holiday. She looked ravishing in them and her fans were delighted to see her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan shared her latest pictures on Instagram.

Actor Sara Ali Khan believes in living a stress-free life. The actor on Tuesday, shared new pictures of herself from a serene beach.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Hakuna Matata- it means no worries." She is wearing a pair of white and green shorts, sports bra and a lose t-shirt to go with it. Also written on her t-shirt is 'chill'.

Her 31.1 million fans were happy to see her; many wrote 'nice', 'super' and 'wow' to express their feelings. One said: "Mam you are looking gorgeous." Many others dropped fire and heart eyes emojis.

Sara often takes off for short holidays to take a break from work. Some time back, she was off to Maldives and had shared gorgeous pictures from the tropical paradise. Sharing a bunch of pictures in a pretty blue swimsuit, she had written: "Sky above, Sand below, Live in the moment- Go with the flow."

On work front, Sara was working on her next film, Atrangi Re. In December last year, the team had been spotted at Agra's Taj Mahal. While Sara was seen dressed in Indian ethnic finery, Akshay Kumar, her co-star, had appeared in the look of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Sharing a picture of Akshay is a Mughal avatar, Sara had written: "Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this, Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar."

The film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Tamil actor Dhanush. At the time of announcing the film in January last year, she had written: "I can’t believe my luck My next film ATRANGI RE, Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir, In an @arrahman musical, And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir. CANNOT WAIT TO START. And cannot wait to come Again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021‼️"

The film was originally to be a Valentine's Day release in 2021 but nobody could have imagined the coming of coronavirus pandemic.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film sank without a trace. It released on OTT platform but could not get the desired results. Directed by David Dhawan, it was a remake of his own 1990s hit of the same name.

