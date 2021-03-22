Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to dad Saif Ali Khan's home with Mickey, Donald and Goofy in tow. See pics
- Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday. The paparazzi photographed the Love Aaj Kal actor exiting the couple's Mumbai residence with bags in her hand.
Sara was seen wearing a pair of track pants and a quirky crop top. The top featured the popular Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. She completed her look with a silver handbag.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik Aaryan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra
Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son last month. Saif confirmed the birth of the baby in a statement. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," he said. Following the news, Sara was photographed, with gifts in hand, visiting her half-brother and the family.
Sara recently turned heads when she modelled for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's latest bridal collection. The actor shared pictures from the shoot, which took place in Rajasthan, and wrote, "Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??"
Sara wrapped the filming of her upcoming project Atarangi Re in December. Her most recent film, Coolie No 1, was released on Amazon Prime Video around the same time.
Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche
Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics
- Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win
- The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won for best feature film.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch
Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’
- Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'
Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut
- As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor
- Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care
Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'
- Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics
Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch
- In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos
- Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.