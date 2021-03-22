Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to dad Saif Ali Khan's home with Mickey, Donald and Goofy in tow. See pics

Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday. The paparazzi photographed the Love Aaj Kal actor exiting the couple's Mumbai residence with bags in her hand.

Sara was seen wearing a pair of track pants and a quirky crop top. The top featured the popular Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. She completed her look with a silver handbag.

Sara Ali Khan exiting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan spotted on Monday at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai house.(Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan sports a quirky tee during her visit to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai house.(Varinder Chawla)

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son last month. Saif confirmed the birth of the baby in a statement. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," he said. Following the news, Sara was photographed, with gifts in hand, visiting her half-brother and the family.

Sara recently turned heads when she modelled for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's latest bridal collection. The actor shared pictures from the shoot, which took place in Rajasthan, and wrote, "Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??"

Sara wrapped the filming of her upcoming project Atarangi Re in December. Her most recent film, Coolie No 1, was released on Amazon Prime Video around the same time.

