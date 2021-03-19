IND USA
Sara Ali Khan is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals in bridal look

  • Sara Ali Khan jokingly asked for prospective grooms after posing in Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. Check out her new pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:26 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures of herself, wearing wedding finery for a new ad campaign. In her caption, she jokingly put out a call for any prospective grooms.

Sharing the pictures, which showed the actor wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble, she wrote, "Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki?" Sara has been sharing several pictures and videos from the 'Nooraniyat' bridal collection.


Previously, she wrote one of her trademark rhymes in her caption for a similar post. She wrote, "Adaab 'huzoor', Aapki Khidmat mein 'noor', Don’t have to go too 'door', Like, share, comment 'zaroor'." Another post was captioned, "Your eyes are the windows to your soul."

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her film debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath. She later starred in the blockbuster Simmba but followed it up with a dud, Love Aaj Kal. Her latest release was Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

All eyes are now on her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also expected to make his acting debut soon. In an interview, she was asked if she had any advice for him.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan on advice to brother Ibrahim on acting debut: ‘My only tip would be to just be an all-rounded human being’

Sara told a leading daily that there are far more accomplished artists in their family for Ibrahim to turn to for advice. She said, "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

sara ali khan saif ali khan ibrahim ali khan manish malhotra

