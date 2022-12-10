Hansal Mehta says he was 'overly emotional' when he asked for Rishabh Pant's Dream 11 ad to be pulled down

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Saturday and admitted to being ‘overly emotional’ after watching a new ad for Dream 11 featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. Hours after calling it ‘disgusting and disrespectful’, Hansal clarified that he doesn’t seek a ban on the recent commercial. In the ad, Rishabh is seen trying his hand at classical singing while joking at the expense of the art form. (Also read: Hansal Mehta slams ‘disgusting’ ad featuring Rishabh Pant, wants it pulled down)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new tweet, Hansal Mehta wrote, “I find the TV commercial terribly distasteful and disparaging. I did not ask for a ban for god’s sake. To those protectors of free speech outraged at my outrage - yes asking the concerned company to pull down ads was an overtly emotional/angry response and I gladly admit that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To those calling me names from both the abusive fans to the IT cell trolls to the woke liberals to some senior friends who take indirect digs at me - chill. I don’t get the ad’s humour. Maybe you do. Glad you have such an evolved sense of humour. And those who bring up Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron in comparison to this commercial I can only - Get well soon,” he added after facing criticism for asking the brand for removal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Hansal reacted to the ad and said, “This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down.”

The commercial clip begins with Rishabh Pant wondering what he would have done in his career, if not a cricketer. It then shows a hypothetical situation, in humour, featuring Rishabh as a classical singer. However, he with the best of his skills, takes the wicketkeeper's stance in front of the mics and ends up singing badly.

Hansal Mehta is quite active on Twitter. He is known for delivering critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh among others. His last hit was Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, featuring Prateik Gandhi. His upcoming film is an untitled crime thriller, starring Kareena Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON