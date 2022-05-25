Hansal Mehta marries Safeena Husain ‘after 17 years, two children’, Pratik Gandhi's reaction will crack you up

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta married his partner of 17 years, Safeena Husain, in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, California and the pictures are proof it was a simple and sweet celebration. Hansal has delivered several award-winning films and Safeena works for education of girls. Also read: Scam 2003 teaser: Hansal Mehta finds the perfect actor to play Telgi in his Scam 1992 follow-up. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a few pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram, Hansal wrote on Wednesday, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Hansal Mehta announced his wedding on Instagram.

Hansal Mehta shared more pictures on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hansal wore a casual tee and denims with a beige blazer while Safeena was in a pink kurta-salwar. He went on to share a few more pictures on his Instagram Stories, one of which went with the caption, “Hitched. Finally.” He captioned another photo as “Modern Love". Hansal recently saw the release of anthology Modern Love, in which he directed the episode tited Baai.

Hansal Mehta and Safeena Husain during the ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with Hansal in Shahid, Omerta and Citylights, congratulated the couple in the comments section. He wrote, “Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both.” Manoj Bajpayee, who starred in Hansal's Aligarh, wrote, “Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies.”

Pratik Babbar, who featured in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, mentioned his wife Bhamini Oza and commented, “This is lovely. Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me heard looks.” Anubhav Sinha reacted, “Je Baat!! (this is how it should be).” Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj wrote, “Lovely. Mubarakaan.” Huma Qureshi said, “Awww” in the comments section.

A fan even suggested, “Wow. Your love story is like a story out of a film, probably an idea for your next web series? God bless!” Another said, “This is so beautiful I am crying.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.