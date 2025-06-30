Hansal Mehta reacts to being called a narcissist for his tribute to Mukul Dev: ‘Look up the meaning of decency’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is fighting back after being labelled a narcissist on social media for mentioning his own film while paying tribute to his late friend and actor Mukul Dev. Hansal took umbrage with the criticism, stating he didn't need to hype a film made over seven years ago, and wondered why his actions were being twisted. Also read: Rahul Dev shuts down speculation around brother Mukul Dev's death, reveals the real reason behind it After Mukul Dev’s death in May, Hansal Mehta shared an emotional tribute on social media.

Hansal defends himself

A social media user criticised Hansal’s tribute to Mukul Dev, accusing him of ‘hyping’ his film Omertà in the post. He responded to the same on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comment read, “Hansal Mehta is such a narcissist. Even here he is hyping himself and his film through his words…and why would you say that he was disappointed in himself and all after Mukul Dev passed away”.

That irked Hansal, who responded to it, urging people not to judge in a jiffy and instead understand the intent behind it

Reacting to it, Hansal wrote, "When a friend dies, grief expresses itself in memories, in stories, in guilt, in unfinished conversations. I shared mine with honesty and affection. If you see narcissism in that, it says more about your lens than my intent.”

“Also, I don’t need to 'hype’ a film made over seven years ago. That film was Mukul’s dream. His pride in it was real. His credit on it gave him some joy. If narrating that is narcissism, maybe you need to look up the meaning of grief and decency,” he added.

"He was also a gifted writer. He gave me the story of Omertà back in 2003. I remember the joy in his voice when the film was finally made, the pride when he saw it with festival audiences, and that infectious excitement when his name came up in the writing credits... Respected. Validated. I just wish we had done more together,” Hansal wrote at that time.

About Mukul Dev death

Mukul Dev, known for his roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana and R... Rajkumar, passed away on May 23 in New Delhi due to ailing health. The actor's last rites were performed in the national capital.

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows, such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh... Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is Son of Sardaar 2, which has not been released yet.