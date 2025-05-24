Mugdha Godse on Mukul Dev's passing: He was in ICU for a week with health complications; Industry mourns

Mukul Dev, a familiar face in Hindi and Punjabi cinema known for films like Son of Sardaar, has passed away at 54.

Actor Mugdha Godse confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating, "We are still in a state of shock." Mukul Dev, (inset) Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse

He succumbed to severe health complications after a week-long battle in the Intensive Care Unit, leaving the industry in shock.

Confirming the cause of death, Mugdha stated, "He was in ICU for a week with health complications, and he couldn't survive. None of us in our wildest imagination could think of this coming."

Mukul's elder brother, actor Rahul Dev, shared an official family statement on Instagram regarding Mukul's sad demise. The post read: "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully in New Delhi last night. He is survived by his daughter Sia Dev and will be missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev."

Many of Mukul's friends shared tributes, remembering the late actor who began his career with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak opposite Sushmita Sen.

Mukul’s friend and co-artiste Divya Dutta talking to HT said, “Life is so unpredictable and how frivolous this life is. I still can't believe it. He was a dear friend and adorable guy.”

More friends and colleagues mourn the sudden demise, with actor Dipshikkha Nagppal,” I was in contact with him. We were part of the same friend circle, and whenever he was around, we made it a point to catch up. He even attended the launch of my song. It's still hard to process this news. He was only 54—such a kind and wonderful soul. I can’t wrap my head around it.”

Veteran actor Puneet Issar who worked with him in the film Yamla, Pagla, Deewana says, “Not possible he was so fit and fine.”

Puneet went ahead to call him one of the happiest souls in the industry. “Acha ladka tha...saari baat manne, khush rehna that was him.”

Celebrities like Manoj Bajpai, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Bhatt mourn the sudden demise of the actor on their social media accounts.

Mugdha Godse

Divya Dutta

Dipshikkha Nagppal