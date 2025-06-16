Rahul Dev shuts down speculation around brother Mukul Dev's death, reveals the real reason behind it

The sudden death of actor Mukul Dev sent shockwaves through the industry, sparking widespread speculation about the cause of his death. Now, Mukul's brother and actor Rahul Dev has stepped forward to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding his passing. Also read: Rahul Dev is 'grateful' for the 'love and best wishes' showered on brother Mukul Dev, pens note Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 in New Delhi due to ailing health.

According to Rahul, Mukul's death was linked to his poor eating habits, rather than depression, as many had surmised.

Rahul talks about Mukul’s death

In an interview with The Times of India, Rahul shared the reason behind his brother Mukul’s death.

Rahul said, “He was in the ICU for eight and a half days. Medically, it was a result of poor eating habits. In the last four-five days, he had stopped eating altogether. Of course, he felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life...He would turn down several work offers... Only now, after completing all the rituals, is the reality sinking in — and I know the pain will only deepen.”

He shared that Mukul had shifted to Delhi in 2019 to care for their father, who passed away that same year. Their mother passed away in 2023. According to Rahul, Mukul invested himself in writing and grew reclusive. He said his brother missed his daughter immensely, adding that he wasn’t looking after himself and living alone didn’t help.

After Mukul’s death, several reports claimed that he was struggling with depression, and Rahul dismisses the speculations.

Reacting to the reports, Rahul said, "The people who are speaking out now weren’t even in touch with him. They say he was unfit, but he ran half-marathons. Yes, he had gained weight — when someone stops caring about themselves, it shows... Who really stayed in touch with him between 2019 and 2024? Did they visit him when he was in the hospital or attend his prayer meet?”.

Rahul wants to remember Mukul “not as the man who faded away, but as the super charming, intelligent, and sensitive person he truly was”.

Mukul Dev no more

Mukul Dev, known for his roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana and R... Rajkumar, passed away on May 23 in New Delhi due to ailing health. The actor's last rites were performed in the national capital.

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows, such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh... Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is Son of Sardaar 2, which has not been released yet.