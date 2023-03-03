Hansal Mehta responds as film trade analyst calls Anubhav Sinha's Bheed 'absolutely ridiculous': 'So you've seen it'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and responded to film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel after he criticised Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Bheed. The film focuses on classism with events of the workers' migration during the 2020 lockdown and compares it to the 1947 Partition. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Also read: Bheed teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar film compares the 2020 workers migration to 1947 Partition

After makers dropped a teaser video of Bheed, Sumit Kadel tweeted, “So #Bheed compares Covid Lockdown in India with Partition of India in 1947 .. Absolutely RIDICULOUS.. Wondering why our prominent production house & actors becomes part of #AnubhavSinha personal propaganda which brings hate for the industry.” “Because of such attempts, entire industry face wrath of common public…This provides wings to boycott & cancel culture. Sorry I don’t support this," he added.

Soon after he posted it, Hansal came out in support of the film. He commented, “So you’ve seen the film I suppose.” “You have right to show the plight of migrants during lockdown but u can't compare the pandemic with India Pak partition which happened on religion line. #AnubhavSinha is putting India in bad light through #Bheed & no nationalist with any political ideology should support this,” the film business analyst shared in a different post.

“Let’s hear the political ideology you espouse in your tweet sir. Mine supports free speech and expression. My ideology supports inclusivity and is one that is open to criticism and debate,” wrote back Hansal Mehta once again.

The first look at Bheed features the initial months of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 when the migrant workers across the countries had to travel back to their villages. While some walked on foot, others had no access to food or money. The film is set to release later this month.

Sharing the first teaser of the film, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha (We are telling the story of that time where there was a divide not in the country, but in society). #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

