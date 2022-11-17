Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding festivities to start with Mata Ki Chowki

Actor Hansika Motwani is all set to get married to her Mumbai-based businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya in December, and the wedding festivities will be starting from next week.

The couple might be tying the knot in Jaipur but the run-up to the big day will start from Mumbai, reveals a source.

“The actor is planning a close knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week,” adds the insider.

The source reveals that the function will be held by her family, and close friends, following which the attention will shift to the wedding. The couple will get married on the evening of December 4, the Haldi ceremony planned on the morning of the same day. Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 3, with December 2 being booked for Sufi night. In addition to this, a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of December 4 is also planned for the attendees. The wedding is expected to be held at 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

According to our source, the wedding is a close knit affair, but the actor is calling close friends from the industry. “She has personally worked on the guestlist, and is taking a lot of interest in planning the whole wedding. It is a special phase of her life, and she is cherishing every moment of it,” added the source.