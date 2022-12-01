Hansika Motwani jets off from Mumbai ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya, reacts as paparazzi wish her. Watch

Actor Hansika Motwani, who is all set to marry her fiance Sohael Kathuriya in December, was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai airport with her family members. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted the clip of the actor. (Also Read | Inside Hansika Motwani's bachelorette in Greece with dancing on streets, partying at night with bridesmaids. Watch

In the video, Hansika got out of her car along with her mother and another person. She then posed with them and smiled for pictures after the paparazzi asked them to wait. For her travel, Hansika wore a printed floral outfit along with black boots. She also carried a black handbag.

As she walked towards the entrance, a paparazzo seemingly dropped his phone and Hansika clasped her mouth. She then said, "Sorry. Aap ko laga nahi na (You aren't hurt, right)?" When the paparazzi wished her for her wedding, Hansika said, "Thank you." She also waved at them before posing again and entering the building.

Recently, Hansika posted a video on Instagram giving a glimpse inside her bachelorette in Greece. Sharing the clip, Hansika captioned it, "Best bachelorette ever (woman with veil, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis)."

Hansika started her wedding festivities last week with a Mata Ki Chowki. As per a Hindustan Times source, “While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai.”

Hansika and Sohael will get married on the evening of December 4 as per the HT source. The haldi ceremony has been planned for the morning of the same day and the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will be held on December 3. The wedding is expected to be held at Jaipur's Mundota Fort in the presence of her close friends and family members.

