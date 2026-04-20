Internet labels Hansika Motwani ‘ignorant’ for refusing to comment on casting couch: ‘Because mere saath nahi hua’

Actor Hansika Motwani has found herself at the centre of an online debate after sharing her views on the casting couch in showbiz. The actor maintained that she couldn’t comment on the issue, as she has never experienced it firsthand. However, her remarks have not gone down well with social media users, with many taking to social media to call out her stance and label it as “ignorant”.

Hansika Motwani on casting couch

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artiste on the small screen with Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

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Hansika recently appeared in an episode of The Male Feminist posted on the YouTube channel of Hauterrfly. During the conversation, she was asked about the presence of the casting couch in the entertainment industry.

When the host suggested that she may have been spared the casting couch given her early entry into showbiz as a child artiste, Hansika responded, “Nahi, nahi… Aur mujhe pata hai ke kya lagta hai ke jisko kaam karna hai na, asli kaam, toh uske saath yeh sab hota nahi hoga. I come from that (thought) because mere saath nahi hua (No… And I believe that if someone genuinely wants to work, real work, then these things don’t happen to them. I come from that mindset because it hasn’t happened to me).”

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{{^usCountry}} At this point, the host pointed out that while she may not have experienced it personally, there’s no denying that such practices do exist in the entertainment industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this point, the host pointed out that while she may not have experienced it personally, there’s no denying that such practices do exist in the entertainment industry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I honestly can’t give a comment on this because I don’t know,” Hansika said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I honestly can’t give a comment on this because I don’t know,” Hansika said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following this, the host stressed that the issue cannot simply be brushed under the carpet. To this, Hansika said, “Yeah, we can’t avoid it, but I don’t know about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, the host stressed that the issue cannot simply be brushed under the carpet. To this, Hansika said, “Yeah, we can’t avoid it, but I don’t know about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Social media users weren’t on the same page as Hansika, and they made their disapproval clear. The comments section of a reel featuring her remarks quickly turned into a hotspot of criticism, with many calling the actor out and branding her as “ignorant.”

One comment read, “Another one living in a bubble”, with another reading, “Diabetes isnt a disease because i dont have it.”

“Madam lives under a rock! So she wouldn't know,” one wrote, with one sharing, “You are playing safe...u know it”.

One social media user expressed disappointment, writing, “I'm astonished by the audacity of such privileged celebrities who just dismiss such heinous crime like exploitation just because she was lucky enough to not face it... Such a disgraceful comment she made, no wonder she gets so much hate online... She is so full of herself that denies anybody else's real life experiences just because it didn't happen to her!!!... Wow.”

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“Such a ignorant personality on such big issues,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “Did she just say it didn't happen with her, so it doesn't happen? And then went on to indicate that "casting couch" is just an excuse to not do "asli kaam"? Somebody needs to throw a brick on her face.”

Other comments read: “Wow ignorant much???”, “Wtf…that’s so ignorant”, “Host is too good! Didn't let Hansika get away with her stupidity”, and “She is soo stupid .. I did not know that”.

About Hansika Motwani

Hansika started her career as a child artiste on the small screen with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, going on to do Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Koi... Mil Gaya and Aap Kaa Surroor. She also worked in films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Escape from Taliban, Jaago and Aabra Ka Daabra.

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She debuted as a full-fledged actress at the age of 16 with an actor who was more than double her age, composer-turned-singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor. Over the years, Hansika has found a strong base in other regions with projects such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and Singam II, and Aranmanai.

Hansika was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Guardian, which also featured Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman in key roles. She was also seen as a judge on the Telugu reality show Dhee Celebrity Special 2. She will next be seen in the Prime Video original series Gully. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the show also stars Sudheer Babu, JD Chakravarthy, Shraddha Srinath and Prince, among others. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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