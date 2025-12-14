Shaka Laka Boom Boom star Kinshuk Vaidya and wife Diiksha announce pregnancy: We feel blessed

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya, known for his role as Sanju in the popular television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and his choreographer wife Diiksha Nagpal have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a picture with the caption, “Stepping into a new phase of life… Our love story just got much sweeter…” Actor Kinshuk Vaidya wife Diiksha Nagpal

Speaking exclusively, Kinshuk shares, “This is one of the biggest and sweetest joys we've ever shared. We are both truly happy and can't wait to embrace this new phase of our lives in the new year. 2026 is already looking extremely colourful and significant for us. We feel blessed to be embarking on this beautiful journey together and pray for a lovely and healthy baby."

The couple recently took a break from their busy schedules to celebrate the news with a vacation. “We wanted to spend some time together and let the beautiful feeling sink into our hearts. So we decided on a babymoon and went to Thailand and some of our other favourite places. Both me and Diiksha wanted to embark on this new journey with some intimate time together, as otherwise our work hardly permits us to go on long vacations,” the excited actor explains.

Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal got engaged in August 2024 and later tied the knot on November 22, 2024, in a private ceremony held in Alibaug, which was attended by their closest family members and friends.

Currently, Kinshuk is busy with web verticals and is shooting a project based on cricket. “I am enjoying this new medium of work, even though the effort as an actor remains the same. Also, the content and stories are much ahead of their time, so it's giving me much more to do as an artiste,” Kinshuk concludes.