Hanuman Ansh crosses 100 crore at the box office, smallest Bollywood film to do so; beats Singham, 83 lifetime hauls

Two weeks after its near-miraculous revival at the box office, devotional film Hanuman Ansh has crossed ₹100 crore in net domestic box office collections. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is the smallest Hindi film (in terms of scale) ever to enter the 100-crore club. The film is on course to register its biggest weekend yet, in its fifth week in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh hits ₹ 100 crore at the box office

Hanuman Ansh is now a ₹100 crore film.

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Hanuman Ansh opened on a dismal note, earning only ₹10 lakh on its opening day, and closing its first two weeks with a net haul of just ₹1.48 crore. On its 16th day in theatres, the film saw a sizable jump in earnings. As word of mouth spread, Hanuman Ansh saw record-breaking third and fourth weeks at the box office. It minted ₹61 crore in its fourth week alone. The upward trend continued into its fifth weekend, with the film netting ₹10 crore on Friday and ₹16.50 crore on Saturday. This took its domestic haul to just above ₹99 crore. On Sunday morning, the morning shows took Hanuman Ansh past the ₹100-crore mark. It is now the 143rd Hindi film to cross the mark. With a budget of ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is the smallest Hindi film to enter this famed club, beating The Kashmir Files ( ₹15 crore) by a substantial margin.

Hanuman Ansh beats Pushpa The Rise, Singham

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{{^usCountry}} As of 1 PM on Sunday, the film’s domestic collection stands at just over ₹105 crore. This has helped the devotional film beat the final collections of several films much bigger than itself. On Sunday, it soared past the lifetime haul of sports drama 83 ( ₹104 crore), Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹103 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Singham ( ₹100 crore), and the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise ( ₹105 crore). The film is primed to do better with its international release this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of 1 PM on Sunday, the film’s domestic collection stands at just over ₹105 crore. This has helped the devotional film beat the final collections of several films much bigger than itself. On Sunday, it soared past the lifetime haul of sports drama 83 ( ₹104 crore), Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹103 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Singham ( ₹100 crore), and the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise ( ₹105 crore). The film is primed to do better with its international release this month. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the storyline of the film Hanuman Ansh? Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a grieving young man on a spiritual journey after his mother's death, seeking answers about life, death, and suffering, ultimately becoming the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. Why has Hanuman Ansh become a surprise hit at the box office? Hanuman Ansh gained momentum due to strong word-of-mouth after a slow start, leading to record collections in its third and fourth weeks, and has become the smallest Hindi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark. What impact did the announcement of Hanuman Ansh being made tax-free in Uttarakhand have? The tax-free status in Uttarakhand, announced by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlights the film's cultural significance and is expected to further boost its viewership and box office success.

All about Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

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The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.