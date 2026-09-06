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Hanuman Ansh crosses 100 crore at the box office, smallest Bollywood film to do so; beats Singham, 83 lifetime hauls

Hanuman Ansh, made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, has just crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Updated on: Sep 6, 2026, 14:08:35 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Two weeks after its near-miraculous revival at the box office, devotional film Hanuman Ansh has crossed 100 crore in net domestic box office collections. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is the smallest Hindi film (in terms of scale) ever to enter the 100-crore club. The film is on course to register its biggest weekend yet, in its fifth week in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh hits 100 crore at the box office

Hanuman Ansh is now a ₹100 crore film.
Hanuman Ansh is now a ₹100 crore film.

Hanuman Ansh opened on a dismal note, earning only 10 lakh on its opening day, and closing its first two weeks with a net haul of just 1.48 crore. On its 16th day in theatres, the film saw a sizable jump in earnings. As word of mouth spread, Hanuman Ansh saw record-breaking third and fourth weeks at the box office. It minted 61 crore in its fourth week alone. The upward trend continued into its fifth weekend, with the film netting 10 crore on Friday and 16.50 crore on Saturday. This took its domestic haul to just above 99 crore. On Sunday morning, the morning shows took Hanuman Ansh past the 100-crore mark. It is now the 143rd Hindi film to cross the mark. With a budget of 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is the smallest Hindi film to enter this famed club, beating The Kashmir Files ( 15 crore) by a substantial margin.

Hanuman Ansh beats Pushpa The Rise, Singham

Deep Dive

What is the storyline of the film Hanuman Ansh?

Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a grieving young man on a spiritual journey after his mother's death, seeking answers about life, death, and suffering, ultimately becoming the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

Why has Hanuman Ansh become a surprise hit at the box office?

Hanuman Ansh gained momentum due to strong word-of-mouth after a slow start, leading to record collections in its third and fourth weeks, and has become the smallest Hindi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark.

What impact did the announcement of Hanuman Ansh being made tax-free in Uttarakhand have?

The tax-free status in Uttarakhand, announced by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlights the film's cultural significance and is expected to further boost its viewership and box office success.
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All about Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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