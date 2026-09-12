Hanuman Ansh crosses 200 crore at the box office, 100x its budget; out-earns new releases Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan

It is an underdog story to beat all underdog stories. Devotional film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and teachings of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed ₹200 crore at the box office. The small, unheralded film was made on a reported budget of ₹2 crore, which makes it the smallest Indian film in the 200-crore club.

Hanuman Ansh blazes past ₹ 200 crore

Hanuman Ansh is now a ₹200 crore film.

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Hanuman Ansh opened on a dismal note, earning only ₹10 lakh on its opening day, and closing its first two weeks with a net haul of just ₹1.48 crore. But then positive word of mouth took hold. On its 16th day in theatres, the film saw a sizable jump in earnings. Hanuman Ansh saw record-breaking third, fourth, and fifth weeks at the box office, minting ₹61 crore in its fourth week and ₹90 crore in week 5. The upward trend continued into its sixth weekend, with the film netting ₹10.50 crore on Friday, its 36th day in theatres. This took its domestic haul to ₹174 crore net.

The film has yet to release overseas, so its worldwide gross, for now, remains the same as its domestic gross - ₹205 crore. This makes the film the smallest Indian film to earn ₹200 crore worldwide. With a budget of ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is the smallest film in this famed club, beating The Kashmir Files ( ₹15 crore) by a substantial margin.

Hanuman Ansh is the number 1 film at Indian box office

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{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh is now in its sixth week in the theatres, and it just registered its best Friday haul ever. The ₹10.50 crore net it earned on Friday is more than what it earned on its fifth Friday ( ₹10 crore) and fourth Friday ( ₹6.25 crore). The film is now, for the first time since its release, the number 1 film at the Indian box office. On Friday, it out-earned Mirzapur: The Movie, which earned ₹9.50 crore that day. The new release, Haiwaan, was outdone by both these films. The Priyadarshan film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, opened at just ₹3 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh is now in its sixth week in the theatres, and it just registered its best Friday haul ever. The ₹10.50 crore net it earned on Friday is more than what it earned on its fifth Friday ( ₹10 crore) and fourth Friday ( ₹6.25 crore). The film is now, for the first time since its release, the number 1 film at the Indian box office. On Friday, it out-earned Mirzapur: The Movie, which earned ₹9.50 crore that day. The new release, Haiwaan, was outdone by both these films. The Priyadarshan film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, opened at just ₹3 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

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The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.