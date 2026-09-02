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Hanuman Ansh, tiny 2 crore film with no stars, beats Yash's 500 crore Toxic at the box office in shock upset

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film about the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is the number one film at the Indian box office currently, beating Toxic.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 09:44:48 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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When it was originally set to release in March, Yash’s pan-India actioner Toxic was expected to go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. The crisis in the Middle East averted that clash as Toxic postponed its release. Eventually, as it released in August, Toxic had no competition, or so it thought. After a bumper start, the box-office fortunes of Toxic declined rapidly. On the other hand, Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film with no stars and a tiny budget, is now out-earning it in a massive upset.

Hanuman Ansh beats Toxic at the box office

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba.
Hanuman Ansh is a devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba.

Made on a budget of just 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh had an inauspicious start at the box office, earning only 10 lakh on its opening day. But it was after it completed three weeks in theatres that the film began to pick up. In its fourth weekend, Hanuman Ansh raked in 28 crore net in India. On Monday, it avoided a huge drop, but its performance on Tuesday raised quite a few eyebrows. On Tuesday, its 26th day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh registered a 54% jump in collections, netting 8.50 crore in India. On the same day, Toxic, the recent big release, managed only 8.20 crore, despite running in five languages and over 1500 more screens than Hanuman Ansh.

Deep Dive

What factors contributed to the unexpected success of Hanuman Ansh at the box office?

The success of Hanuman Ansh can be attributed to positive word of mouth and strong audience reception, which led to a significant increase in box office collections after its initial weeks. Its unique storytelling and lack of a star cast also appealed to viewers.

How did Hanuman Ansh manage to out-earn Toxic despite a smaller budget and fewer screens?

Hanuman Ansh out-earned Toxic due to its remarkable growth in audiences and screens over time, starting from fewer than 100 theatres to over 1500 by its fourth week, contrasted with Toxic's declining performance despite a larger release.

Why is Hanuman Ansh considered a crucial case study for the Indian film industry?

Hanuman Ansh is seen as a crucial case study as it demonstrates that compelling storytelling and genuine conviction can surpass large-budget films at the box office, highlighting the potential for small productions to achieve significant success.
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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh features an ensemble cast, with Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in the lead roles. The film was made on a shoestring budget of 2 crore and released in theatres without much fanfare on August 7. So far, it has earned over 50 crore net and looks set to cross 100 crore before shutting shop.

The film traces the life of Lakshman Das and how he found spiritualism, transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the spiritual leader's journey from age 13 to the point where he came to be loved and revered. The film's writer-director is a doctor-turned-filmmaker. It is produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd., Ragini S., Namrata G. S., and Anupriya A. Nagar. Hanuman Ansh is currently running in theatres.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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