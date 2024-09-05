An ode to Neem Karoli Baba: Delhi gets a new meditation centre in Greater Kailash

Living a rushed life in the hustle-bustle of the Capital often leaves one yearning for quietude. Even if you are successful in finding the calm, it doesn't always come with a spiritual touch. It was this need that has led to the setting-up of Neem Karoli Baba (NKB) Meditation Centre, right in the heart of south Delhi's Greater Kailash. Nestled in the tranquil lanes of south Delhi's Greater Kailash, the newly set-up Neem Karoli Baba (NKB) Meditation Centre offers solace from the hustle-bustle of the city.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Enter the place, nestled in a tranquil lane of Block G, and soft music reaches the eardrums as imagery of pastel flowers catches the eye. Adorning the walls are pictures of spiritual gurus, and right at the centre is a hand-sketched portrait of Neem Karoli Baba clad in a white cloth. Looking at his serene expression, Rahul Verma, founder of this centre, tells us, “When my son, Arjun Uday Verma was hospitalised in 2006, due to several life-threatening health complications, I would go to any place of worship that would provide me the hope and strength to sail through that time. Mujhe koi mandir jane ko kehta tha ya gurdwara ya church, mai sab jagah chala jaata tha… I went to a lot of places, and that led to the beginning of my spiritual journey as well as to the establishing of Uday Foundation in 2007.”

In around 2013, when Verma visited Sivananda Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, it was Krishna Das who introduced him to the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. “When I got to know about Baba's life, I had tears welled up in my eyes. I felt a divine connection with him, and it changed my spiritual outlook… It's been 14 years since I've been medidating now, and had this desire to devote a centre where anyone could visit and find their inner peace through meditation. This determination led me to the creation of NKB Meditation Centre, which will now have dedicated meditation slots for those anyone who wishes to register. We will take in only 20 registrations for one session, and all this is free of charge.”

The NKB Meditation Centre allows 20 people to register in one session, which is presently being organised only during the weekends.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)





Attempting to turn human life into a serene and sane journey, this centre leaves a lasting impression on the visitors, who can't help but lose themselves in the peaceful environs. "The idea was to create a refuge for those grappling with mental health challenges. I had the resources to run away to London (UK), when I suffered severe depression back in the day. But then, I decided to return to Delhi and create a space for those who don't have an option when they face such mental health challenges,” adds Verma.

Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings of ‘Love All, Serve All’ have become the foundation of Verma’s expedition, as he elaborates, “I wanted this centre to be an avenue for people to connect with the divine, to heal mentally, and to pay things forward. Those who visit the centre will be offered a 45-minute guided meditation session that includes 108-times chanting of Om (recorded in my voice), recordings of Neem Karoli Baba’s Ram chants, and the Hanuman Chalisa."

Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings of 'Love All, Serve All' have become the foundation the new meditation centre that has come up in Delhi's GK.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The meditation practiced here is spiritual and not just religious. "We wanted to keep it this way so that it's accessible people of all faiths… Like there will also be music of flute to which people can meditate themselves," adds Verma, whose goal is not just to provide a “temporary escape but to inspire a deeper, lasting spiritual awakening”. His vision is to further expand this concept and create a retreat in Rishikesh, which allows people to find peace and purpose through meditation. Verma adds, “The rise in mental health issues makes it the right time to enable people to reconnect with themselves and the divine.”





Catch It Live

What: NKB Meditation Centre

Where: G-28, First Floor, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II

When: Open on weekends

Timing: 8am to 6pm

Entry: Register at https://nkbmeditation.org/meditate

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)





