Hanuman Ansh completes 50 days at the box office, refuses to slow down as it inches towards 300 crore in India

Hanuman Ansh, made on a budget of ₹2 crore, has become one of the biggest hits of the year. After a slow start at the box office, has turned into a major theatrical success and overthrown major releases like Toxic and Haiwaan. Who would have thought that Hanuman Ansh would endure at the box office for more six weeks in a landscape where even the big films can sustain past two? (Also read: Hanuman Ansh producer says those in Bollywood who rejected film later apologised, called it their ‘biggest mistake’)

Hanuman Ansh crosses 50 days

Hanuman Ansh has been unstoppable at the box office for over a month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film has rewritten box office records, trade expectations and powered through, just on the sheer support from viewers and positive word of mouth. Now the film has completed 50 days at the box office!

Hanuman Ansh completed 50 days in theatres on September 26, and on its 51st day, showed even more growth! The latest update from Sacnilk states that Hanuman Ansh has collected ₹5.58 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹297.11 crore. The film is very close to the ₹300 crore mark and will definitely cross it by Sunday.

About Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as the spiritual guru and follows the journey of Lakshminarayan, a grieving young man who sets out on a spiritual quest after the death of his mother and eventually becomes Neem Karoli Baba. The cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh did not hit it out of the park right off the bat. The film had a slow start and was actually written off after its first two weeks in theatres. Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore in net at the Indian box office each week. On Monday, its 46th day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned a handsome ₹4 crore net in India. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh did not hit it out of the park right off the bat. The film had a slow start and was actually written off after its first two weeks in theatres. Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore in net at the Indian box office each week. On Monday, its 46th day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned a handsome ₹4 crore net in India. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. {{/usCountry}}

Read More