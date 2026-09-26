Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi greets PM Narendra Modi, sings at Bhajan clubbing programme. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Bhajan clubbing, a modern trend in which youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap, and dance to Hindu devotional songs. PM Modi attended the event on the 110th birthday anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the BJP headquarters. At the event, Hanuman Ansh director, Vishal Chaturvedi, performed a devotional song.

Hanuman Ansh director greeted PM Narendra Modi at the bhajan programme.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The director performed a soulful rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and a bhajan. He greeted the PM and introduced himself as the writer and director of Hanuman Ansh, prompting a loud cheer from the audience. PM Modi also cheered for him from the audience as he smiled and continued with his performance. The director shared a series of videos from the event on his Instagram Stories.

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Throughout the event, PM Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a Bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram. Bhajan clubbing is a modern cultural trend in which youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings to perform traditional devotional songs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout the event, PM Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a Bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram. Bhajan clubbing is a modern cultural trend in which youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings to perform traditional devotional songs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The attendees, including many representing Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh features an ensemble cast, with Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in the lead roles. The film was made on a shoestring budget of ₹2 crore and released in theatres without much fanfare on August 7. Word of mouth propelled the film to miraculous growth in its fourth week, and it is now poised to touch the ₹300 crore mark.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film traces the life of Lakshman Das and how he found spiritualism, transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the spiritual leader's journey from age 13 to the point where he came to be loved and revered. The film's writer-director is a doctor-turned-filmmaker. It is produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd., Ragini S, Namrata G S, and Anupriya A Nagar. Hanuman Ansh is currently running in theatres.