Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection: Devotional film crosses 300 crore; beats Bhooth Bangla, outpaces Mirzapur

Devotional film Hanuman Ansh is fast becoming the success story of the year at the Indian box office. The tiny film, with few backers and no takers for the first two weeks, has now crossed ₹300 crore at the box office. What is surprising is that it is still the number 1 film at the Indian box office in its sixth week, outpacing many new releases.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection

Hanuman Ansh has minted over ₹300 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks in theatres. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore net each week at the Indian box office. On Wednesday, its 41st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned a handsome ₹6 crore net in India. This took its domestic collection to ₹237 crore net ( ₹280 crore gross). It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What is commendable about Hanuman Ansh’s run is that it is out-earning Mirzapur The Movie, a more recent release, by a factor of almost 50%.

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{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh was released overseas belatedly after its worldwide distribution rights were snapped up by Hombale Films earlier this month. In the two weeks it has been running overseas, the film has grossed $2 million so far. This took its worldwide gross to ₹300 crore after 41 days. Hanuman Ansh’s feat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh was released overseas belatedly after its worldwide distribution rights were snapped up by Hombale Films earlier this month. In the two weeks it has been running overseas, the film has grossed $2 million so far. This took its worldwide gross to ₹300 crore after 41 days. Hanuman Ansh’s feat {{/usCountry}}

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The small film has now entered the top 10 list of Indian films for 2026. It sits in the ninth spot as of Wednesday evening. But with a bunch of films clubbed close together between ₹300-325 crore, Hanuman Ansh is expected to enter the top 5 this weekend, and eventually even the top 3, surpassing even Toxic and Peddi (both just over ₹340 crore). It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s recent hit, Bhooth Bangla, which minted over ₹250 crore worldwide.

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All about Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.