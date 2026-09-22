Hanuman Ansh mints 350 crore at worldwide box office, 175x its budget, beats Peddi, Toxic, Jana Nayagan lifetime hauls

Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection: The juggernaut Hanuman Ansh keeps rolling. The tiny devotional film, with a shoestring budget and no stars, has emerged as one of the biggest box office success stories in Indian cinema history. On its seventh weekend, the film crossed the ₹350 crore mark at the global box office, a staggering feat given the film was mounted on a mere ₹2 crore budget.

Hanuman Ansh box office update

Hanuman Ansh has minted over ₹350 crore at the global box office.

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Hanuman Ansh did not hit it out of the park right off the bat. The film had a slow start and was actually written off after its first two weeks in theatres. Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore in net at the Indian box office each week. On Monday, its 46th day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned a handsome ₹4 crore net in India. This took its domestic collection to ₹276 crore net ( ₹326 crore gross). It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh was released overseas belatedly after its worldwide distribution rights were snapped up by Hombale Films earlier this month. In the three weeks it has been running overseas, the film has grossed $2.8 million. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹352 crore after 46 days. Hanuman Ansh beats pan-India biggies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh was released overseas belatedly after its worldwide distribution rights were snapped up by Hombale Films earlier this month. In the three weeks it has been running overseas, the film has grossed $2.8 million. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹352 crore after 46 days. Hanuman Ansh beats pan-India biggies {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the storyline of the film Hanuman Ansh? Hanuman Ansh follows a young man named Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother, ultimately becoming the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. How did word of mouth impact the box office performance of Hanuman Ansh? Initially, Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, earning only ₹2 crore in its first two weeks. However, positive word of mouth led to a surge in ticket sales, bringing in over ₹60 crore weekly in subsequent weeks. Why has Hanuman Ansh become a significant box office success despite its low budget? With a budget of just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh's overwhelming box office success to over ₹350 crore is attributed to its compelling storyline and strong audience support as it resonated with the public's spiritual connections.

The small film has now entered the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films for 2026. Over the last five days, it has shot up from outside the top 10 to the top 3, barely losing any momentum. Over the weekend, Hanuman Ansh surpassed the lifetime box office hauls of several pan-India films, including Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹324 crore), Yash’s Toxic ( ₹341 crore) and Ram Charan’s Peddi ( ₹342 crore). It now has its sights set on Bollywood blockbuster Border 2, which earned over ₹450 crore worldwide earlier this year.

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All about Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.