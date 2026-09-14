Trivikram Srinivas to present Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh, film on Neem Karoli Baba to release on this date

There was hardly any noise around Hanuman Ansh when it was released in theatres last month. However, positive word of mouth ensured that the devotional drama about the life and legacy of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba grew stronger in the next few days. It has now crossed ₹200 crore and is gearing up for a release in Telugu version. Hanuman Ansh is one of the biggest hits of the year.

Hanuman Ansh Telugu version release Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is set to present the Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh. The film is now gearing up for its release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 18. Trivikram Srinivas' wife's production company, Fortune Four Cinemas, officially announced the release on X.

The post read, "The film that became a nationwide sensation is now set to captivate Telugu audiences Experience the divine tale of Sri Neem Karoli Baba Ji with #HanumanAnsh. Presented by #TrivikramSrinivas

Telugu Theatrical Release by @Fortune4Cinemas. Grand Release in Telugu on September 18th."