Happy anniversary Ajay Devgn and Kajol: When she asked him for help with boyfriend problems, relied on his 'sage advice'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s love story is one that went beyond the script. When they first met on the sets of their film, Hulchul (1995), their first impressions of each other were not the most favourable. However, they eventually struck a friendship, which blossomed into love. They tied the knot on February 24, 1999. As they celebrate 22 years of being married, here is some interesting trivia about their relationship.

While Ajay initially found Kajol to be too loud, she thought he was stuck-up, as he kept to himself and did not talk to anyone. However, when they were giving their first shot together, she felt something.

During an appearance on Look Who's Talking With Niranjan in 2014, Kajol had said, “We were doing a shot together, and the shot was that I was supposed to slap him and he was supposed to very dramatically hold my hand so that I could not. I remember that moment and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God.’ It was one of those flashes that suddenly came to me: ‘This man is going to play a very crucial role in my life, I just know it.’”

Ajay and Kajol did not get into a relationship for the next two years, as they were seeing other people at the time. In fact, she would even discuss boyfriend problems with him!

Talking about what drew her to Ajay, Kajol had said that he came across as extremely ‘stable and solid’. “I remember, I was having problems with my boyfriend and I was telling him about it. He was sitting over there like one great big guruji and babaji, giving me his sage advice as to what I should do and how I should treat the situation at that point of time,” she had said.

Ajay and Kajol were keen to avoid the prying eyes of the media and lied to them about their wedding venue. They secretly got married on the terrace of his house. They have two children - daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Last year, Ajay and Kajol were seen together in Om Raut’s historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was a box office success, with a domestic collection of over ₹200 crore.