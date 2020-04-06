Ajay Devgn called Kajol ‘low maintenance wife’, revealed they married on his house’s terrace: 5 funny revelations about couple

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood who continue to go strong even after 21 years of marriage. The two are, however, very different from each other and credit it to be the reason behind their solid relationship.

While Kajol is the more talkative one among the two, Ajay is a bigger spendthrift who knows how to take advantage of his low-maintenance wife. Here are a few hilarious revelations made by the couple which will surely reinstate your belief in sour and sweet relationships:

Ajay and Kajol married on his house’s terrace

Ajay Devgn and Kajol had lied to the media about their wedding venue and had tied the knot secretly at the former’s residence. Talking about their wedding celebrations, Ajay had told Mid-Day in an interview, “There was no proposal! We became friends, and then realised we are seeing each other. One day, we decided to get married. I didn’t want to make a big issue out of my marriage. So, I came out of my bedroom, got married on my terrace, went back to my bedroom!

Secret of Ajay and Kajol’s happy marriage

Spilling the beans about what keeps them strong even after 21 years of marriage, Kajol had credited the stark difference between their talking habits as the secret. She had told Pinkvilla, “I think our relationship has worked only because I speak a lot and he quietly listens. So the secret to our happily married life is that Ajay doesn’t say much.”

However, during their appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Ajay had added his side of the truth. “She talks and I don’t listen,” he said.

Ajay opens up about Kajol’s shopping habits

Ajay had confessed on Koffee With Karan that Kajol was a very low maintenance wife but not before he revealed her fascination with online shopping. He said, “She used to shop at the Santacruz market. Now it’s all online. If I am home, I see six or seven packages being delivered for her every day. And she will be on her iPad saying, “See this is so nice. You know how much it is for? Only 600 rupees.” Kajol asked the actor to “shut up” as he “should be grateful” for getting such a wife.

Ajay knows how to take advantage of Kajol’s spending habits

Ajay had also revealed how he takes benefit of Kajol’s money-saving habits. Talking about splurging that money on buying cars for himself, he had said, “She’s very low maintenance. I really don’t know what to gift her for her birthdays. She doesn’t want anything. So every year, I pick a car and tell her ‘Baby, your car is getting old. I am buying you a new one’.”

Kajol on why Ajay Devgn doesn’t attend parties

Kajol and Ajay are seldom seen at Bollywood parties together. While Kajol makes solo appearances at events and parties hosted by her friends, Ajay prefers to keep away from them. “I don’t know whether he has social anxiety. May be he calls it that, and it’s actually laziness,” she had said.

