Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna send wishes, call him 'forever favourite'

Actor Allu Arjun turned 40 on Friday. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna penned heartfelt birthday wishes for him on Instagram. Allu shared a picture from his birthday celebration and also a note thanking everyone for the wishes. (Also Read: When Allu Arjun spoke about 'dignified' wife Sneha Reddy: 'Even at 2 AM in the club, there's nothing obscene about her')

Sharing a picture of Allu on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday you terrific person @alluarjunonline. Glad to have been a small part of your incredible journey. You inspire me and that's something I hold very dear to me. So thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday post for Allu Arjun.

Rashmika shared a picture of herself with Allu and wrote, “Happy happy happiest birthday Allu Arjun sir. The world loves you already but I hope with this one people from every corner of the world loves you as we in India love you. You are truly a blessing to all of us. Sending you love and hugs sir.”

Rashmika Mandanna on Allu Arjun's birthday.

Calling Allu Arjun a ‘bunny’ Rakul Preet also penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, “Happiest birthday bunny. My forever favourite. Keep lighting up the screens the way you do bunny. Lots of love always.”

Rakul Preet Singh on Allu Arjun's birthday.

Allu also shared a monochrome picture from his birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption, “Happy at 40.

In another post, he thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He wrote, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love and blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audience, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you."

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa, in which he played a lorry driver-sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone. Originally shot in Telugu, the movie was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. The film also starred Rashmika, along with a special song featuring Samantha titled Oo Antava.

