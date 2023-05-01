Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: Check out her old ads in which she impressed 'ladkewale', flaunted silky hair

Before Anushka Sharma made her film debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she worked as a model both on the ramp and in several advertisements. As the actor turns 35, we look at her early advertisements where she is seen impressing the 'ladkewale' with her beauty and charm and showing off her silky hair in another. Anushka is a natural even in these short ads and it's not surprising that she was noticed by filmmakers like Aditya Chopra for the big screen. (Also read: Anushka Sharma smiles big as Virat Kohli puts arms around her, plays badminton and clicks selfies with fans at event)

Stills of Anushka Sharma from a few of her early ads.

In one advertisement for talcum powder, Anushka is part of a group of girls who are sitting around dejected in the locker room. After the arrival of their friend, and using the talcum powder, the girls all are in better spirits. Anushka looks very young in the ad and later is seen in the background dancing as part of the ensemble.

For the second commercial, Anushka has a larger part for a skin and body cream. Her character in the ad gets teased for her dry skin and after applying the cream, she is glowing when she comes out to see a boy her family has arranged for her to see. Anushka is dressed in a light purple saree with her hair.

This ad of Anushka's features the actor hanging out in her room when her mother reminds Anushka of the boy who is coming over to see her. She is dressed in a yellow tank top and pants, with a messy hairdo, with her mom begging her to get her hair fixed at the salon. Instead she uses a hair serum and makes her hair shine. Needless to say, it impresses the potential suitor who sees her all decked up in an orange saree.

In a 2017 interview, Anushka had told Reuters, "Even when I was modeling, I knew what kind of ads I didn’t want to do. Like I didn’t want to do ‘montage-y’ ads or ads where there were too many people. When I got my first film, Aditya Chopra told me, “If you had been one of those models who was in a lot of ads, I wouldn’t have taken you for the film.” Somehow, and I don’t know how, but I knew that I didn’t want to do many ads."

Anushka was last seen in Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif. She is making her comeback to acting this year with the Netflix film, Chakda Xpress. She plays former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biopic.

