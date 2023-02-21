Happy Birthday Jehangir Ali Khan: Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba wish nephew with unseen pics as he turns two

Jehangir Ali Khan, son of actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, clocked his second birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, his aunts Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan shared birthday posts for him on Instagram. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares photos of grumpy Jeh as he refuses to leave her lap, wishes him on his 2nd birthday)

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karisma posted a photo in which Jeh sat on her lap while she tied his shoelaces. Karisma sat on a couch and smiled at the camera while Jeh looked away from it. In the photo, Karisma wore a black and white striped shirt and pants. Jeh sported a white T-shirt, dungarees, and white shoes.

Karisma captioned the post, "All tied up #herecomes2 (cake, balloons, chocolate, lollipop, and birthday hat emojis). Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest (red heart and hug emojis)." She also added the hashtags--happy birthday, nephew love, and family first. Saba responded with the comment, "Happy happy birthday to Uuuu our Jeh jaan."

Soha Ali Khan shared several pictures of Jehangir on Instagram. In the first photo, Soha and Jeh sat on the floor of his home. While Jeh played with his toys, Soha looked at him and smiled. In the next photo, Soha spoke to Jeh who lay on a couch smiling at her. The toddler fed Soha a piece of fries in one of the pictures while in another they simply looked at each other.

The last picture featured Jeh lying on the couch with a cushion on his chest as he looked at the camera. Soha captioned the post, "Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' - love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday. @kareenakapoorkhan."

Soha also shared a picture of Jeh's gift on which a safety helmet was kept. A drawing was also made on paper and kept on the gift. She wrote, "When the wrapping is a bigger hit than the present!!"

Saba Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures featuring Jeh. The photos captured different moods of Jeh--looking at the camera as he sat on a car, appearing grumpy while Saba carried him in her arms, distracted as Saba held him, enjoying time on a couch and smiling as he sat with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Saba wrote, "Rule the world...My darling Jeh! May luck love n blessing. Pave your path, Forever! Love You my Munchkin! Happy 2nd Birthday #jehjaan #2nd #birthday #auntlove. Last two...thank U to BOTH my sisters!"

Earlier in the day, Jeh was seen with his nanny at his grandfather-veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's home in Mumbai. While the nanny carried him in his arms, Jeh looked at the paparazzi and waved. The birthday boy was dressed in a blue T-shirt, green pants, and shoes.

