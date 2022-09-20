Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: See her best family pics with Saif Ali Khan, Karishma, Taimur, Jehangir and others

Actor Kareena Kapoor turns 42 years old on Wednesday and to get the celebrations started, we bring you the five best pictures from her family album. After spending her Saturday working on her fitness, she decided to spend her Sunday with her actor-husband at a restaurant. Recently she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her entire family and is ready to ring in her birthday with them. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe)

Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She has an elder sister Karisma Kapoor and shares a strong bond with her family. Her parents share a lovely relationship despite their separation and Kareena is raised by her mother single handedly. She says, “My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot.”

Check out Kareena’s family pics:

Kareena Kapoor with her husband Saif Ali Khan and calls him her saif-haven.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Both worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif made the relationship public the same year when he got Kareena's name in Hindi tattooed on his forearm.

Th couple welcomed their first child- son Taimur Ali Khan, four years after their marriage in 2016. They welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. She adores both her children and loves them deeply. She calls them, ‘length and breadth of her life’. Here she is trying to get a family picture.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their children Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Babita and Randhir.

Kareena Kapoor with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with Kunal Kemmu in 2015. Kareena shares a good bond with both of them. She celebrated and wished Kunal, “Happy birthday brother-in-law. We love you” on his special day. Kareena called her sister-in-law Soha, “pillar of my family, funny, loving and supportive.”

Babita Kapoor with her daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor.

Kareena is very close to her sister Karishma and mother Babita. Celebrating her mother’s birthday, she penned a note for her, “Happy birthday to our strength, our world… my mother. Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever… that’s what mothers are for.” She calls her sister ‘Lolo’ out of love.

