Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: 10 super adorable pictures of the actor with her kids Mehr, Guriq

Neha Dhupia has come far in life. From winning the Miss India title in 2002, proving her acting chops with several successful films to her credit to getting married and having two kids in quick succession and balancing work and motherhood at all times, Neha has done it all and and continues to inspire many as a working mom. As she turns 43 this year, here is a look back at some of her most beautiful pictures with her two kids, Mehr and Guriq. Also read: Neha Dhupia reveals her parents' reaction to getting pregnant before marriage: 'I was given 2 and a half days to…'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to Mehr and Guriq.

Neha and husband Angad Bedi do not show their children's faces but still manage to keep the cuteness intact in the pictures they share on Instagram. Last year, Neha broke her own rule as her kids joined her on stage at a beauty pageant last year where she was crowned in order to celebrate 20 years of her winning the Miss India pageant. “I think it is still one glimpse and go. I am still in a phase where I want to keep them under wraps and protect them. It was just one special moment on stage, which was a really important moment for me. I would have never thought that I would be recrowned after 20 years. It happens to a few people," she told Hindustan Times in a clarification.

Neha Dhupia with her kids during their vacation.

Angad and Neha on Mehr's fourth birthday.

Neha Dhupia with kids.

Neha had surprised her fans when she suddenly tied the knot with Angad Bedi in a private Gurudwara wedding in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year and then their son Guriq in 2021.

Neha and Angad with Mehr and Guriq.

Neha Dhupia and family at a Halloween party.

Neha Dhupia with her kids on Diwali.

On how Neha has come far from being a single girl and now becoming a mother, Neha had told Indulgeexpress.com in an interview last year, "Single Neha was a different era in my life. As a mother I should probably delegate more, I get told this often. I tire myself out more often than not, and at times, I am unable to close the loop on some matters as there is just so much going on. And that’s the change that has come in my personality over the years. When I was single, I was more in control (of things), and I didn’t have a curfew. Now, I want to be home on time for my kids. In fact, I think the kids have more control over my life now. The other thing that has changed is my fitness routine. I am very disciplined. Two back-to-back pregnancies have taken a toll on me but I want to get back to my fitness routine.

