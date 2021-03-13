IND USA
Actor Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the Hindi film Dasvi.
Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: On my birthdays, I do like to reconnect with my family

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who turns 39 on March 13, talks about her birthday memories and plans for celebrating it this time around with her family.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Nimrat Kaur’s 2021 started on a good note as she has begun shooting her new film, Dasvi which also marks her return to Hindi films after a gap of five years. And the actor has managed to take time off from the shoot in Agra to spend time with her family in Noida for her birthday.

“Actually it worked out really well. I get to spend two or three days here in Noida and then I go to Mumbai and I start my home renovation work straight away,” shares Kaur.

The actor sure is looking forward to spending some quiet, meaningful time with her parents and she shares since they are vaccinated, she is quite relieved.

“I will be home with my family. They have all been vaccinated anyway so that is safe. Both my parents are above 60. I am very comfortable spending time with them because you know you are on a set and you interact with a lot of people and the to go home I was not sure if it was the right idea but now I know I won’t be putting them any risks, so I would be spending birthday with them,” she explains.

Nimrat Kaur with her naani
Nimrat Kaur with her naani

Other than her parents there is also a special person that Kaur is looking forward to sharing her special day with- her naani.

“My naani ji is 90 plus. She has moved houses so I will be going and staying with her. She has moved out of her house of 40 years and moved into a new house and so I am excited to spend some quiet and much needed family time in a good way,” she says.

While the actor says she is not big on birthday celebrations, she really does like to be away from all the chaos and madness.

“I love to be around my loved ones and mostly like to travel around my birthdays. I feel very overwhelmed with all the love and attention that I get all day and nowadays there are like six platforms to thank people. It gets a bit overwhelming. You feel it is too much and I like to get away. Sometimes I travel with my sister most times I try and be out with my family. But yes I do like to reconnect with my family, that I have realized over the years. Just be with them on my birthday,” says Kaur, who turns 39 today.

Taking a trip down the memory lane and reminiscing her childhood birthday celebrations, the actor admits that they used to be like punishments rather than a joyous day.

“Yes, because it was bang in the middle of the annual exams. So either I had an exam that day or I would be prepping or dreading some exams that would be happening. So my birthdays forever have been really terrible. I have never been able to enjoy. It is really sad. I started enjoying my birthday college onwards. That is why I like to keep my birthdays low key because I don’t have any expectations. I am not used to any celebrations,” she concludes.

