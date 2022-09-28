Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: We select his 5 best movies

Ranbir Kapoor is among the most successful actors in Bollywood. Going beyond the shadow of his Kapoor family, he earned a name for himself and created a different niche for himself in the entertainment industry. As he turns a year older on Wednesday, let's take a look at some of his best films, that we love the most. Let us know which one is your favourite!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, some of his most romantic pics with Alia Bhatt

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Ranbir Kapoor in Shimit Amin's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Ranbir Kapoor has had a knack of doing coming-of-age films. Heck, it isn’t a stretch to say half his filmography consists of stories of an erratic lost boy saved by (insert passion here) as the love of hiss life supports him. But Rocket Singh-Salesman of the Year was different. It was the most un-Ranbir-like film and the most un-Ranbir-like role. In playing a de-glam Sikh salesman, Ranbir first went against the conventional wisdom of what heroes ought to do. Add to it, the film was a slice-of-life low budget film, almost an indie feature, not something that a Kapoor (the non Shashi kinds) does.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that is precisely why Rocket Singh stands out in Ranbir’s filmography. He has had better performances and done better films. But none have been braver, more honest, and more relatable than this dramedy. Ranbir lived the part in a way that he hasn’t done since or before. He was understated, like a real human being is, leaving his histrionics and drama out of the frame. It’s a Ranbir that I have longed to see again, only in vain.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor starred opposite Konkona Sen Sharma in Ayan Mukerji's Wake Up Sid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor easily convinced everyone as the immature and aimless rich brat, Siddharth Mehra in best friend Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut Wake up Sid. After less hope from his films like Saawariya and Bachna ae Haseeno, it was refreshing to see Ranbir travel beyond his chocolate boy tag in Bollywood. Konkona Sen Sharma emerged as his best co-star so far with her role. The film revolves around how Mumbai-based Siddharth learns to own his responsibilities with the help of an aspiring writer-journalist, Aisha Bannerjee who just shifted to the city from Kolkata.

The casting works in the favour of the movie. Konkona and Ranbir’s natural chemistry to relatable moments of every-day-life of a Mumbaikar, the movie proves less is more. Going beyond the glitz and glam of a typical Bollywood rom-com, it emerged as a fresh take, thanks to its real and relatable plot, I could connect to. No wonder, it became Ranbir Kapoor’s first film to mark commercial as well as critical success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barfi!

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in Anurag Basu's Barfi!

I walked into Barfi with time and money to spare and expectations at an all time low. But Anurag Basu's magical direction, Pritam's career-defining music and the lead cast's earnest performances made sure I didn't walk out the same. While Priyanka Chopra emerged as the soul of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor was just as endearing and inviting as the deaf and mute Barfi. Putting all his muscles to use like he had never before for any role, Ranbir expressed Barfi's innocence, kindness, heartbreak, annoyance, and even all-encompassing love with stunning conviction. He's adorable but restrained as he takes the falling lamp test of love, shows a glimpse into his broken heart as the woman he loves chooses someone else; and in the later bits, it's not difficult to see the magic in him that bewitched Rimjhim. Ranbir treads all these hills seemingly easily but surely it was indeed a lot of work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sadly, I could not find the same love for any movie that he's been in ever since. Ranbir always seems a bit detached with the roles he takes on, which can also sometimes work in his favour like with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but Barfi, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani have an added spice and love for his work that doesn't really reappear in Sanju or even Brahmastra.

Jagga Jassos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anurag Basu’s directorial Jagga Jasoos may have earned some criticism for its length and complicated plot but it is still undoubtedly one of Ranbir Kapoor’s best performances till date. The trailer still looks straight out of a fantasy land as a school-going Ranbir with a strutter and a funky hairstyle goes on to meet the suspicious looking Katrina Kaif and falls in love. Their hilarious adventures as they go on to search for Ranbir’s missing father who is believed to be dead were funny, even though the film felt too stretched and lengthy.

The picture-perfect frames, the situational comedy, the songs especially Galti Se Mistake had too much effort put in every frame. It may not have been a commercial success but the film was definitely a gem like Anurag Basu’s another Ranbir-starrer, Barfi and had its heart in the right place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was one of the films that brought the best out of Ranbir Kapoor. On the surface, it appears to be a love story, but it is way more than that. It helps capture the dreams, frustrations, and aspirations of our generation through the love story of Ved (Ranbir) and Tara (Deepika Padukone). It also helps you rethink love. It helps you understand that romantic love does not always have to be a destructive force and that it may, in some cases, helps you realise your true potential.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The movie primarily revolves around Ved, for whom life is cumbersome, boring, and meaningless. He just exists with no 'why to exist.' It dwells upon an extremely significant theme: finding your true, inner self and embracing it. Ranbir successfully manages to display the inner struggles of his character, Ved. The phases when he is vulnerable, dejected, and disappointed, and also the phases when he is happy and hopeful. The film invited many polarising opinions, but for me, it is one of the best works of Ranbir, Deepika, and Imtiaz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.