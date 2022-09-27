On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, here are some of his most romantic pics with Alia Bhatt. See here

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his 40th birthday on Wednesday, September 28. This will also be the actor's first birthday after he tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt. They tied the knot on April 14 this year at his Mumbai residence in the presence of family and close friends. They dated each other for almost five years before that. As the duo is all set to celebrate his first birthday after their wedding, we bring you some of their most romantic pictures. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn't even bathe or eat if he doesn't know where wife Alia Bhatt is)

In June, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital. In the photo, a happy Alia looked at the sonography monitor while Ranbir sat next to her. She captioned the post, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She had also, later, shared a picture of herself with Ranbir from their wedding festivities and thanked everyone.

Recently, in an interview with Navbharat Times, the couple was were asked if they are dependent on each other in real life. Ranbir replied, “I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me.” Alia added that it is true that “Ranbir can’t do anything” without her. “If I am not around, Ranbir leaves everything for the last minute,” she said.

Ranbir and Alia, for the first time ever, featured together in their recently-released film Brahmastra. The story is about Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and discovers his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan). Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy also featured in the film which released on September 9.

Fans will see Ranbir in more films in the coming months, including in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that, he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Alia also has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Netflix film features her alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres in February next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

