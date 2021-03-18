Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom
- Ratna Pathak Shah has brought individuality and fun to mom's portrayal in Hindi films. On her birthday, here is a close look at her performances.
Ratna Pathak Shah is known to a generation of television viewers thanks to her winning presence in Sarabhai versus Sarabhai. The actor made her debut back in the 1980s with Mandi (1983) and went on to make her presence felt in a number of iconic films like Mirch Masala (1987), The Perfect Murder (1988) and Bharat Ek Khoj (1988, TV).
Sadly, mainstream audiences woke up to her class-act rather late. In the meanwhile, she remained busy in theatre, as a crucial clog in husband Naseeruddin Shah's The Motley theatre group. Then, as if out of the blue, in 2004, came Sarabhai versus Sarabhai and Bollywood suddenly saw a side of Ratna, hardly known to them - the fun and hipster mom.
While to the millennial, Ratna may have come as a surprise, to people from a generation ahead, it would have seemed the most natural thing to do. Ratna's mother, the formidable Dina Pathak, was a powerful performer, who was singularly responsible for breaking the cardboard-cutout limitations of the mother figure in Hindi films and give us the warm and loving Kamala Srivastav in the original Gol Maal (1979) by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and the tough-to-please matriarch Nirmala Gupta in the original Khubsoorat (1980), yet another gift to cine lovers by Hrishikesh.
On her birthday on Thursday, here's a look at some of mom roles she made fashionable.
Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Playing mother to Fawad Khan and Siddharth Malhotra, Ratna brought a certain believability to the role. In the course of the film, Ratna's Sunita Kapoor realises that she hasn't been the most honest mother to her sons, hiding things from them and having made mistakes in parenting. She was an important clog in the dysfunctional home shown in the film.
Khoobsurat (2014)
The prim and proper Nirmala Devi Rathore is sure to remind you of her mother's towering presence in the original. As the rigid matriarch of a household, who is the reason it stands together, she has to contend with a hurricane when Sonam Kapoor's Mili Chakravarty shows up at her palace. As rules get flouted, as laughter returns to the precinct of the her lavish home, Nirmala's tough-nut-to crack crumbles rather charmingly.
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
Ratna Pathak's Mrs Kapoor could easily have been reduced to a caricature if it hadn't been for Ratna. A society woman, who only aspires to show off her son as her triumph, she plays her fault lines with humour and realism. Ratna, in her expensive diamonds and black gloves and gowns, is the socialite you couldn't have missed, only she made her funny and relatable.
Golmaal 3 (2010)
Everything about a Rohit Shetty film is exaggerated - the action, the humour, the drama or the colours. As Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and the rest go on an overdrive to entertain, in comes Ratna as the mother of Ajay and Shreyas and step-mother of Arshad, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, bringing gentle smiles and middle-aged romance to life. Her character Guddi and Mithun Chakraborty as Pappu bring light and sunshine to this over-the-top entertainment extravaganza.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)
Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'
In this Imran Khan starrer, Ratna as an overprotective mother is a spitfire but at the same time, she is capable of bringing in a lot of tenderness where needed. This film is particularly noteworthy for having a pitch-perfect support cast. While the lead pair of Imran Khan and Genelia D Souza were obviously in focus, the film's lasting charm comes from an array of other characters, like Ratna's Savitri Singh Rathore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz on marrying Pavitra: 'Don't want to put a date on it'
- Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video
- Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom
- Ratna Pathak Shah has brought individuality and fun to mom's portrayal in Hindi films. On her birthday, here is a close look at her performances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans, see her pic
- Sharing a pic of herself dressed in ripped jeans, in protest against Uttrakhand CM's comment on 'women who wear ripped jeans', Gul Panag revealed the denims were worn out, not bought as ripped jeans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
- Satish Kaushik confirms testing positive for coronavirus and has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda: I’d love to do a Kannada film again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika in a fix when asked to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee, watch
- Deepika Padukone shared a video where she played 'This or That'. Among the various options she was asked to pick from, she found picking between cold coffee and filter coffee the toughest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement
- Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment about ripped jeans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani reveals her last romantic date: 'It was sometime this year'
- In a new interview, Kiara Advani revealed she went on a date earlier this year. The actor was also asked about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra during the chat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik's sister recreates his pose in new pics, he calls her his most loyal fan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan Suman recalls developing anxiety after breakup 8 years ago
- Adhyayan Suman recently made the headlines for his split with Maera Mishra. The actor has now opened up about the events that unfolded after a breakup that happened eight years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I get into politics’: Kangana responds to claim that she’ll contest polls
- Kangana Ranaut has suggested that she did not have an immediate plan to enter electoral politics and had turned down an offer to contest elections a few years earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham says '90% of movies that opted for OTT release were bad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk
- Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre producer plays coy about Rhea Chakraborty's presence in movie
- Rhea Chakraborty was earlier said to be associated with the upcoming movie Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the actor has been missing from the poster and teaser of the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox