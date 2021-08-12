Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: When she talked Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan out of their 'no on-screen kiss' policy

Sara Ali Khan, who celebrates her birthday on August 12, shares a friendly relationship with her father Saif Ali Khan's second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has often spoken about her bond with Kareena and has also appeared on her talk show What Women Want to shed light on their relationship.

However, did you know that Sara Ali Khan once managed to 'influence' Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to break their no kissing on-screen policy. Kareena had once revealed how the Love Aaj Kal star talked the duo out of it.

Speaking on Famously Filmfare, Kareena said, "Not many people know, in fact it was Sara who actually we discussed it with. So Saif told his daughter that we've decided to not kiss on-screen. She was like, 'I think that's really silly because you'll are actors, and you know, the films that are being made today, there's nothing wrong if two characters have to kiss each other.' Like Ki and Ka we (Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor) were husband and wife. Now I can't be like, 'Okay we can't kiss each other and it has to be that flower waala peck.'"

"So Sara, she was like, 'Listen, guys as long as you all don't kiss off-screen, I think you should go ahead and kiss on screen.' She was someone who really influenced us," she added.

In her recently released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, the actor revealed that Sara accompanied Kareena and Saif during their babymoon to Rome, when Kareena was pregnant with Taimur. Even after the actor's second delivery, earlier this year, Sara often visited, once even bearing gifts for her half-brother Jeh Ali Khan.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says Taimur called her 'gol' just once: 'I don't think he is body-shaming me'

Sara is Saif's daughter from his first marriage. The actor was previously married to Amrita Singh but separated in 2004. Sara debuted as an actor in 2018. She starred in Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and followed it up with Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh, in the same month. Sara's last theatrical release was Love Aaj Kal in 2020 and she was last seen in Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan, which released on the digital platform in December 2020.