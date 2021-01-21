Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana admits that she is a big birthday person, whether it is her own or her loved ones. And the author-filmmaker says she embraces all aspects of a birthday, whether it is the celebration and gifts or turning a year older.

“For me it is about growing wiser. As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers, what is an age? The idea is to have a youthful spirit whether you are in your 30s, 40s, 50s or 80s. I believe in growing wiser, every moment, every year,” shares Khurrana, who turns 38 today.

The writer, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says while she would have loved to host a grand party on her special day, given the situation, she is going opt for an intimate affair with her dear ones.

“This year is going to be different from the rest of the other years. I have always loved to celebrate my birthday and also of others, whether my kids or family. I love having birthday parties, but this time around I am going to have limited gathering. Just probably family and closest of friends, 6-8 people, maintain all precaution. I am just very happy to have my family with me on my birthday,” she says.

Khurrana is riding high on the success of her recent book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman and for this year too, she wants to keep the momentum going in her work life.

“I have many plans and many goals but my biggest goal is what encompasses every other goal is to keep dreaming, to keep having goals after goals, and keep leading a mission oriented life. At the same time never forget that happiness is what is most important,” she adds.

Khurrana, who has earlier helmed short films such as Pinni and Toffee, says she indeed has a packed year planned ahead. “In terms of work, there are a lot of projects I am working on and a few of them would be announced this year. And few are those that I have completed last year as well. It looks like it is going to be a good year. My goal is to make a lot of films, write a lot of books,” she explains.