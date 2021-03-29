Happy Holi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kiss and cuddle, are drenched in colours of love. See pics

Holi is also often called the most romantic festival and Shahid Kapoor is proving it too. On Monday, he shared a video with his wife, Mira Rajput, showing them covered up in colours of Holi and enjoying some sweet kisses.

The video is a collection of pictures, all showing Shahid cuddling with his wife, giving her kisses on her cheek. Both of them have multiple shades of gulaal on their faces. While Shahid is seen in a white shirt, Mira is wearing a tie-dye outfit.

Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Happy Holi." Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter left a heart emoji on his post. Shahid's co-star Raashi Khanna wrote, "So cute!"

Recently, Mira hopped on to her Instagram account and shared a short clip that saw the husband-wife duo participating in the Gravity Challenge. Leaving her in surprise, he aced it too. Referring to it, Mira wrote, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," using a kiss emoticon in the caption.

When not showering his wife with love, Shahid is busy shooting for his upcoming projects. He will soon be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit by the same name. The original starred Telugu superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The sports drama won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu recently, while editor Naveen Nooli won an award for Best Editing.

Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player. He had recently wrapped up shooting for the film which also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Apart from Jersey, Shahid is set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature Raashi with him. Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. That film was also a remake of Sandeep's Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.