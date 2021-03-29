Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Together come together in Saba Ali Khan's Instagram tribute for Tiger Pataudi

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has been sharing rare pictures of her family members on her Instagram account. Taking to the social media platform on Monday, she shared a series of posts. In the latest post, Saba gave fans a glimpse of her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday.

Besides herself, the frame is shared by her family members including her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The picture dates back to January 2011 and all the members are clad in winter clothes as they smile for the camera. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood".

In another post, she shared her pictures with Saif and Soha in different frames. "FRAMES... FAMiLY forever Series Choose a frame ...suggest below ! Together.. seperate? Colour? Style? You're the boss!!" Dropping pictures with sister-in-law Kareena, she wrote in the caption, "FRAME it....! Series What colour frame ?? Black again. Brown. Dull gold or silver ?? Suggest in comments below."

Posting a sole picture of her father, she had written, "Yes. The BEST MAN."

On Sunday, Saba had shared a post of her parents, calling them her "precious possession". Sharing the stunning black and white picture, Saba said, "FRAMED...for Life. He was the best father. She was the best wife. Together ...they MADE an A TEAM. MAHSHALLAH. This photograph has remained part of my childhood until this very day. It's actually MY precious possession. #saturday #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood #father #mother #engagement #captured #look #love #lastsforever #loveyou #both #lots #abba #miss #you #loads #mansooralikhan #pataudi."

In their respective fields, Sharmila and Tiger were both loved and respected. Sharmila has made her mark as an accomplished actor and Mansoor was the captain of the Indian cricket team. Their romance made headlines and was much-talked-about.

Sharmila once spoke to a leading daily about how she had been advised against marrying at the young age of just 24. She had said, "I remember Yash (Chopra) telling me to not get married at that stage in life and someone else telling me that nawabs are the really wild types, they said ‘they don’t have nine-to-five jobs’ and Tiger was told that actresses are like ‘that’. So nobody gave us beyond one or two years but we carried on for much longer than expected by others. So that was it.”

