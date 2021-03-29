Hilarious video shows how Bobby Deol has forever been ready for the Covid-19 pandemic

A video featuring clips from Bobby Deol's many movies is going viral. The video shows how Bobby has always known how to keep oneself safe from the coronavirus.

The video begins with a clip from Kareeb in which Bobby says how he can see things that others cannot. It then shows him jabbing a Q-tip inside Aishwarya Rai's nose, as if for an RT-PCR test. Another clip from Dillagi shows his elder brother Sunny Deol in a pool and Bobby not letting him touch him.

"Lord Bobby predicted Covid-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions," read the caption on the video. "This is why we believe in Lord Bobby supremacy," read another tweet.

Apart from propagating healthy and hygienic practices, Bobby is currently enjoying a renaissance in his acting career. He was last seen in the second season of Ashram and in Netflix's Class of 83. Bobby earned praise from his fans on social media for his work.

He was recently awarded Best Actor for Ashram at a ceremony when he spoke to Hindustan Times in an interview. “My father (yesteryear actor Dharmendra), who has been a legend, didn’t get a single best actor award all his life. I have grown up seeing that, I didn’t think he needs it. He got the love of people, it was his award, if that’s what makes you what you are. I think awards become special as fans get happy. It is like gifting them something when you receive one, for their love and appreciation,” says the 52-year-old.

He will next be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is an action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh.

