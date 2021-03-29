IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hilarious video shows how Bobby Deol has forever been ready for the Covid-19 pandemic
Aishwarya Rai and Bobby Deol in a still from Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.
Aishwarya Rai and Bobby Deol in a still from Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.
bollywood

Hilarious video shows how Bobby Deol has forever been ready for the Covid-19 pandemic

A hilarious new video going viral on social media shows how Bobby Deol has forever been the ideal demonstrator of how to keep safe during a pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:51 PM IST

A video featuring clips from Bobby Deol's many movies is going viral. The video shows how Bobby has always known how to keep oneself safe from the coronavirus.

The video begins with a clip from Kareeb in which Bobby says how he can see things that others cannot. It then shows him jabbing a Q-tip inside Aishwarya Rai's nose, as if for an RT-PCR test. Another clip from Dillagi shows his elder brother Sunny Deol in a pool and Bobby not letting him touch him.

"Lord Bobby predicted Covid-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions," read the caption on the video. "This is why we believe in Lord Bobby supremacy," read another tweet.

Apart from propagating healthy and hygienic practices, Bobby is currently enjoying a renaissance in his acting career. He was last seen in the second season of Ashram and in Netflix's Class of 83. Bobby earned praise from his fans on social media for his work.

Also read: What Mira Rajput said when asked to name her least favorite ex of Shahid Kapoor

He was recently awarded Best Actor for Ashram at a ceremony when he spoke to Hindustan Times in an interview. “My father (yesteryear actor Dharmendra), who has been a legend, didn’t get a single best actor award all his life. I have grown up seeing that, I didn’t think he needs it. He got the love of people, it was his award, if that’s what makes you what you are. I think awards become special as fans get happy. It is like gifting them something when you receive one, for their love and appreciation,” says the 52-year-old.

He will next be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is an action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bobby deol aishwarya rai bachchan

Related Stories

Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
bollywood

Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Actor Bobby Deol, who has won an award for his web series Ashram, talks about the importance of awards to him, and playing a variety of roles in this phase of his career.
READ FULL STORY
Bobby Deol was not present on the set at the time.
Bobby Deol was not present on the set at the time.
bollywood

Bobby Deol's Love Hostel shoot stopped in Patiala by protesting farmers

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The shoot of Love Hostel, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, was halted in Patiala by protesting farmers. Earlier, the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry was stopped by farmer groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP