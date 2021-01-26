Happy Republic Day: Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh call for better understanding of Constitution

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, a host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and stress upon the need to understand not just our rights but our duties as well.

Taapsee Pannu called for a better understanding of the Constitution and tweeted, "On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are. Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2021."

On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay2021 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2021





Rakul Preet Singh stressed upon the need to understand our duties. She tweeted, "Happy republic day to all! I hope and pray that we understand our duties rights in true sense and exercise them to make our country an even better place to be in. Jai hind."

Happy republic day to all! I hope and pray that we understand our duties rights in true sense and exercise them to make our country an even better place to be in. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZRmshc1PNm — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 26, 2021





Suniel Shetty, too, came up with a similar message for his fans. He wrote, "It's important to know your rights, but it's equally important to respect others'. HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY #RepublicDay2021 #26January #knowyourrights #respecttherights #Constitution #constitutionofindia."





Sonu Sood, who has been changing thousands of lives with his philanthropic efforts, asked his fans to do the same. "Pledge to change a life. Happy Republic Day," he tweeted.

Pledge to change a life.

Happy Republic Day ,🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tCWVatC2hq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 26, 2021





Also read: Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra brought attention to the role of women leaders in governance around the world. Sharing a video highlighting many such names, she wrote, "I’d like to share an interesting piece of information I came across recently and today seems to be the perfect day to post what I learned. Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India & that they helped draft the Constitution of India?"

I’ve been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It’s been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/2XNYIdOFja — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2021

So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day. 🇮🇳🙏

(3/3) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2021





She further added, "So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON