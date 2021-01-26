IND USA
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok

Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Ellen Show where she played the truth or drink game as she responded to questions by the host, Ellen DeGeneres.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has been making her presence felt on several international TV shows as she continues to promote her recent release, The White Tiger. She recently appeared on The Ellen Show where she fielded a series of questions fired by host Ellen DeGeneres and responded to them with full honesty.

In the promo, Priyanka is seen wearing a black dress and pulls up a tray with drinks to play the game. As Ellen asked her to name the last celebrity to have texted her and reveal the conversation, Priyanka answered that she had just spoken to YouTuber Lilly Singh, who thanked her for appearing on her show. Priyanka added that Lilly also told her about appearing on Ellen's show next week.


The best part of the promo turns out to be when Priyanka is asked about doing the best impression of singer Celine Dion, with whom she recently shot for the film Text For You. Warning that this could turn out to be embarrassing, she goes on to sing Celine's It's All Coming Back To Me Now with utmost conviction. An impressed Ellen reacted, "That's good, I liked it."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: 'Used to put talcum-powder cream on my face'

Ellen guessed the third question could put Priyanka in the dock and she may find it tough to answer. Ellen asked Priyanka to name the Jonas brother who is her favourite to follow on TikTok. She immediately named her younger brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and added, "he's everyone's favourite to follow on TikTok."

However, Priyanka chose not to answer the last question and rather take a drink. She was asked to tell a story about the time she saw another celebrity drinking too much.

