Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok
Priyanka Chopra has been making her presence felt on several international TV shows as she continues to promote her recent release, The White Tiger. She recently appeared on The Ellen Show where she fielded a series of questions fired by host Ellen DeGeneres and responded to them with full honesty.
In the promo, Priyanka is seen wearing a black dress and pulls up a tray with drinks to play the game. As Ellen asked her to name the last celebrity to have texted her and reveal the conversation, Priyanka answered that she had just spoken to YouTuber Lilly Singh, who thanked her for appearing on her show. Priyanka added that Lilly also told her about appearing on Ellen's show next week.
The best part of the promo turns out to be when Priyanka is asked about doing the best impression of singer Celine Dion, with whom she recently shot for the film Text For You. Warning that this could turn out to be embarrassing, she goes on to sing Celine's It's All Coming Back To Me Now with utmost conviction. An impressed Ellen reacted, "That's good, I liked it."
Also read: Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: 'Used to put talcum-powder cream on my face'
Ellen guessed the third question could put Priyanka in the dock and she may find it tough to answer. Ellen asked Priyanka to name the Jonas brother who is her favourite to follow on TikTok. She immediately named her younger brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and added, "he's everyone's favourite to follow on TikTok."
However, Priyanka chose not to answer the last question and rather take a drink. She was asked to tell a story about the time she saw another celebrity drinking too much.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
- Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony
- New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony have arrived online. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Oberoi: We lucked out as there were no Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar sort of big films releasing in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 years of Rang De Basanti: The team reveals what makes it timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day special | John Abraham: Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins
- Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana accuses attacks 'mafia' for 'making fun of mechanical horse'
- On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors
- Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dealing with Varun requires patience': Shashank Khaitan's advice to Natasha
- Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, has some advice for the actor's wife, Natasha Dalal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal's engagement ring grabs eyeballs as she poses with Varun Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox