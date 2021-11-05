Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares anti-cracker message, reacts as people share photo of Anil Kapoor bursting crackers

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in a tweet shared on Diwali, said that bursting crackers goes against common sense. He replied to people who posted photos of his father Anil Kapoor lighting up fireworks in response.

“People still bursting firecrackers all over the place.. my pets are scared, it’s uncomfortable for everyone at home and really bad for the environment in more ways than one.. I’ve never been a prisoner to cultural presets for these reasons.. common sense has to prevail sometimes,” he wrote.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared a tweet against the bursting of crackers.

Some people replied to the tweet by sharing a picture of Anil bursting crackers, as Harsh Varrdhan and his sister Sonam Kapoor looked on. In response to one such post, he said, “Was years ago.. but as we progress we learn more and try and better our ways .. at least some of us.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacted as Twitter users shared a picture of his father Anil Kapoor bursting crackers.

“2016 Diwali: Is that you bro on the left of Sonam? Didn’t stop your dad from bursting firecrackers? Or your common sense has prevailed recently only?” one Twitter user asked. Harsh Varrdhan replied, “Recently bro… open to change… are you? Yeah didn’t think so.” He wrote in a follow-up tweet, “Yeah bro me only… great eyesight you have … 2016... 5 years ago… so time to change … by the way are you a dermatologist?”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that he has become more aware recently.

Harsh Varrdhan told another Twitter user that his family did not burst any crackers this year as they are all ‘more aware now’. In another post, he wrote, “My tweet about the crackers isn’t meant to be political.. yeah very sad indeed can’t share an opinion without you guys going into a tizzy .. lol.” He has now deleted all the crackers-related tweets.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has now deleted the tweets.

Earlier this week, Harsh Varrdhan’s sister Rhea Kapoor urged everyone to refrain from using fireworks during their Diwali celebrations. “Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ray. He will be seen next in a film on the life of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra alongside Anil.