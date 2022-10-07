Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor thanks trolls for 'free motivation' as he celebrates 'huge achievement' as Thar's producer

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor celebrated his achievement as a producer and even gave some credit to his trolls for helping him reach there. Harsh's last release Thar, which starred him alongside his father Anil Kapoor among others, also marked his debut as a producer with the Netflix film. He recently shared a note praising the film and his team after it was touted as one of the best OTT releases this year. Also Read| Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: I see the same repackaged films, you can replace any actor with anyone

On Thursday, Ormax Media released a list of the most-liked Direct-To-OTT Hindi films of 2022, based on audience engagement. A Thursday. Forensic, and Kaur Pravin Tambe? emerged as the top three films in the list, followed by Thar in the fourth position. Darlings, Jogi, Cuttputli, Dasvi, Jaadugar, and Sharmaji Namkeen were the next films in the top 10 list.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his Twitter account on Friday to react to his film making the list and shared a message for his trolls. Starting his message with folded-hands and hearts emoji, the actor-producer wrote, "This is great.. despite the violence in our film that can be a no no for many types of viewers we’re very high on the charts for this year! Huge achievement for the entire team of #Thar- my first film as producer. I’d like to thank the trolls for free motivation."

Harsh's fans supported him over his tweet and praised his film. One wrote, "You were amazing in Thar, really liked your grounded performance." Another commented, "I really enjoyed Thar and I’m glad you’re not afraid to walk your own path in a time when a lot of others try to copy/paste everything and everyone. Keep it up!"

Thar, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Harsh and Anil Kapoor, also starred Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh and released on Netflix on May 6. The western noir thriller follows Harsh's Siddharth Kumar, a mysterious antique dealer as he travels through Munabao, a remote Rajasthani village situated in the Thar desert near the Pakistan border, that has been rocked recently by violent killings.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "The film's mysterious new man in town is played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who has never been disappointing really but his KRA this time is 90% brood in the distance and 10% angry reaction shots. He gets 100% appraisal rating from me though for delivering well on whatever little was asked of him."

