Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: I see the same repackaged films, you can replace any actor with anyone

While his father, actor Anil Kapoor, and sister, Sonam K Ahuja, are mainstream film actors, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor chose to not take the same path. The actor has been doing unconventional projects and is proud of the way his career has shaped up so far. “I see the same repackaged, rehashed version of most films. I find them really boring and feel all actors are interchangeable in that format (mainstream cinema). There is no novelty to any of it. It’s a cycle of the same thing, with a couple of alterations here and there,” says the 31-year-old, who was last seen in the film, Thar.

Harsh says there is no dearth of good content, but such subjects either get stalled or go to the “bigger stars”. The actor explains, “Sometimes, such films (movies with unconventional storylines) don’t even get shot. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Thar are the kind of films that make very little compromise in terms of creativity. That’s why they stand out.”

Since he is particular about the kind of projects he signs, the actor, who began his career with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2016), has only done a handful of films so far. “I am not the kind of actor who has to do back-to-back projects. It takes time for all my films, because they are not typical Bollywood films. So it takes me perseverance. I am trying to put together some really ambitious stuff,” he ends.