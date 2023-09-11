Internet roasts Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as he tells people not to wear fake sneakers: ‘Like sister, like brother’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's suggestion to not wear fake sneakers did not go down well with the internet. On Monday, Harsh Varrdhan took to his Instagram Stories to tell his fans to please 'stop wearing fake sneakers' and if they are buying their own then 'please do your due diligence.. buy from trusted sellers.' The actor's comment backfired when many called him ‘elitist’ and alleged that basically he told his fans ‘not to be poor.’ (Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tweets about ‘poor team selection’ for WTC final: Terrible tragedy Virat Kohli isn’t test captain)

What Harsh Varrdhan wrote

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor said there is no need to buy expensive pair of shoes if someone cannot put a look together,

It all began when Harsh Varrdhan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Don't know who needs to hear this but please stop wearing fake sneakers... if you have a low/moderate budget there's plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force etc... if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic you can pass them onto someone else that doesn't know what they are and would be happy to wear... but if you are buying you're own please do your own diligence... buy from trusted sellers..."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Instagram Stories about 'fake sneakers.'

He further wrote in another Instagram Story, "Also really hope more men/boys look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear.. again doesn't have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there.. but no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don't know how to put the rest of it together tbh... It's supposed to say something about you... your tastes and preferences... there's information everywhere and access don't be lazy... look into it and learn it can be a lot of fun... when we talk about the culture be it sneaker culture or street or whatever it's not about clout it's about your own individuality uniqueness and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent (Indian flag emoticon)."

Twitter reactions

A user shared the screenshot of the actor's Instagram Story on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote in the caption, "Friends can you like.. stop being poor and buy some money?" The post went viral. One user commented, "Then come along both the Kapoor siblings & their entitled attitude every single time." A user referred to Sonam Kapoor's multiple controversial comments in the past and wrote, "Like older sister, like younger brother." “I genuinely thought Sonam is the only 'privilege speaks' child in their family. Well well well Harshvardhan, welcome to the club,” said yet another user. One more mentioned, "My poor eyes had to suffer twice reading this. Once because of the message itself; the other because of this ugly font." Someone else said, “Don’t know who needs to hear this. Well, no one Harsh, absolutely no one."

Harsh Varrdhan is the only son of Anil Kapoor. He has two sisters--Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Thar, which released on Netflix last year. He will be next seen in the biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

