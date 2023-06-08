Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tweets about ‘poor team selection’ for WTC final: Terrible tragedy Virat Kohli isn’t test captain

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has shared his reaction to the team selection for the ICC World Test Championship final. Thursday marks day two of the final being played at The Oval. Harsh has expressed his disappointment on Virat Kohli not leading the team as a captain. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the team playing against Australia. Also read: Neha Kakkar hosts tea party on birthday; Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree attend bash that had pani puri on menu. See pics Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has commented on Virat Kohli not being a captain in WTC final.

Harsh on team selection for WTC final

Taking to Twitter late Wednesday, Harsh tweeted, "Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit... poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow."

R Ashwin is in the squad but not a part of the playing eleven. The lineup includes Rohit Sharma as captain, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia ended at the top of the WTC table with 11 wins, three losses, five draws in 19 matches whereas India ended at second position with 10 wins, five losses and three draws.

Reactions to Harsh's tweet

Fans and followers of Harsh remained divided. A Twitter user wrote, “Also Hardik Pandya would have been a wonderful addition.” Another said, “He's still there on the pitch. If intensity is all he can definitely bring that. People come up with weird arguments to hype Virat's captaincy. Captaincy is easier with a prime Bumrah in the team. And also Ashwin.” One more tweeted, “@imVkohli is not the captain but he could perform as a player. Lets see what he will do for the team.”

Harsh Varrdhan's films

Harsh made his acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirziya in 2016. It turned out to be a dud at the box office. He was then seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2018 in which he played a vigilante. He was also seen in an episode of an anthology titled Ray and worked with father Anil Kapoor in Thar last year. He has been working on the Abhinav Bindra biopic since quite a few hours now.

